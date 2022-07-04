Thor Love and Thunder premiere What did Chris Hemsworth say about the evolution of Thor? Who directs? Taika Waititi

Thor: Love & Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunderfor Latin America) debuts this July 7 in Chile and the rest of the countries of the continent, offering a new look at the hilarious personality of the God of Thunder created by Taika Waititi.

One of the most excited about the evolution of the character is the actor who plays the character, Chris Hemsworthwho was full of praise for the director, valuing the potential of the new facet that has been explored in the new films.

Now, Thor (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love & Thunder | What does Chris Hemsworth think about the evolution of Thor?

In a press conference seen by RedGol’s RedCarpet, Chris Hemsworth discussed the character’s evolution, “especially since Taika got involved.”

Because, according to the actor, It was the New Zealand director who “brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. And so does Thor now, something that wasn’t in the original movies, which was exciting and new and fresh.”.

“Our guiding star has always been to have fun. Embodying this space as a child would, enjoying it all, getting caught up in the wonder and fascination of things. And not getting bogged down in the sort of serious details when we make movies”.

“With these kinds of movies it has to be fun, and that’s what we’ve done. That’s what I’ve related to. That’s what Taika insisted on, and it’s been fun.”he stressed.

The complement saw part of the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, who highlighted the reasons why Thor is so lovable, achieves resonance among audiences, to the point that he is the only one who has four solo films.

“I think people respond to Chris Hemsworth, and I think they respond to anything he can do.”started indicating the producer.

“And Taika certainly brought another dimension that was always present within Chris. There were times, even going back to the interviews between the two of them on our New Mexico set, where Chris was… I was like, ‘Is he trying to be funny? ? Or is that…? No, he’s being funny. He’s, like, hilarious.'”.

“And I saw a clip of Ultron the other day, where he’s trying to make Ruffalo feel better about squashing a bunch of people, and it’s really funny. It’s like this expert moment. And Taika said, What are they doing with him?” just, you know, holding a hammer with a lightning bolt? Let’s just do it and take advantage of everything Chris can do.”

“The public responds to that. And for so long we said, ‘Well, he’s a Norse god. How do we make it identifiable?’ We spent so much time making sure that the audience connected with him, that now they are so connected with him that yes, we will be able to do a fourth part”Feige added.