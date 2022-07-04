Thor: love and thunder: Christian Bale’s hat underwent changes because of Voldemort from Harry Potter | Thor 4 | Marvel | Cinema and series

“Thor: love and thunder” is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it show the ‘god of thunder’ in a totally different adventure, but it will also introduce an unprecedentedly powerful villain: Gorr, the butcher of the gods.

This new rival will be played by Christian Bale. Fans are hoping to see him in his prime, just as he is portrayed in the comics. However, it has already become clear that his appearance will not be the same and there are already reasons behind this.

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger things”: nostalgia, fantastic horror and why we love the Netflix series

At first it was believed that they had preferred makeup over CGI so as not to overshadow Bale’s work. However, director Taika Waititi recently revealed to IGN that his original design resembled Voldemort from Harry Potter, so they had to make changes.

“People will automatically make that connection. So we decided to move away from that design a bit more and keep elements of the tone and the fact that he had the sword. But really, it was his story. That was the most important thing for us,” he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: “Top Gun: Maverick” continues unstoppable: Tom Cruise breaks new records on his return to the cinema

A villain out of series. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Comics/Warner Bros

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about?

Thor goes on a journey to find inner peace after the fateful events of “Avengers: Endgame.” However, Gorr, the butcher of gods, will interrupt his retreat and threaten to extinguish all gods without exception.