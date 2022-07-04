This is the current plan with Ronda Rousey for WWE SummerSlam 2022

According to the journalist’s version, Wrestling Observer RadioDave Meltzer the plan with Ronda Rousey is that he has a rematch against, the new SmackDown women’s champion, Liv Morgan, at WWE SummerSlam 2022, which will be held on July 30.

Ronda Rousey was surprised, that after a difficult fight against Natalya, where one of her legs was seriously affected, she had to fight again.

Before the appearance of the winner of the women’s briefcase, Liv Morgan, who redeemed her starting opportunity and won the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 card



WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match



single combat

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Next, the video with the moment of the exchange of Liv Morgan’s briefcase in WWE Money in the Bank 2022:

