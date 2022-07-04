This is the agency with more than 2 billion pesos in luxury cars

Without a doubt, one of the countries that most exotic cars boasts in its streets is dubai. However, we seldom stop to think about where they get their incredible vehicles. billionaires of said country.

The answer lies with F1rst Motors, one of the most exclusive car dealers in the world. In this place they have more than 100 million dollars in luxury cars. The vast majority are already sold, but the owners leave their cars in the agency so that they can be properly maintained.

To learn more about the most valuable car agency in the world, content creator Enes Yilmazer gave a tour of the site. In his video, he shows in detail the agency in question, which is barely seven months after being inaugurated as F1rst Motors.

To give us an idea of ​​how incredible this place is for car fans, at the main entrance there are models such as a McLaren P1 GTR, a McLaren Speedtail and a very rare Porsche 911 GT1.

Said Porsche 911 GT1 has a price of 15.8 million dollars, thus being the most expensive car in the agency. According to F1rst Motors, it only had one owner before and is in immaculate condition.

Among other models that we can see in the video, a $5 million Lamborghini Sián FKP39 in a yellow tone or a Bugatti Divo of 10 million dollars that already has an owner.

F1rst Motors ensures that every example on site is in pristine condition, plus they hire specialist staff to keep them in top mechanical shape.

As for “more normal” cars, they have 5 Ferrari SF90 Stradale and another Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach available. A LaFerrari Aperta and a McLaren P1 also stand out, as well as a Mercedes-McLaren SLR Stirling Moss, a car highly valued by collectors of the brand.

Finally, in case customers want a less sporty and more utilitarian car, the agency has numerous Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G-Class or Porsche Cayenne. The video shows the best of F1rst Motorsbut the site’s web page gives a detailed report of the cars they have in their inventory.

Photos: Enes Yilmazer