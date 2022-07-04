These were the five best seasons of Fortnite

fortnite battle royale has had more than twenty different seasons since it was released in September 2017. In this list we list which are, in our opinion, the best seasons of Fortnite…of course, justifying our selection. We start:

5: Season 4 – Episode 1

Fortnite Chapter 1 – Season 4

Start date : 05/01/2018.

: 05/01/2018. Finish date : 07/12/2018.

: 07/12/2018. Duration : 72 days.

: 72 days. Theme : Superheros.

: Superheros. Why is it one of the best seasons?: It is impossible to understand Fortnite Battle Royale in its current format without Chapter 1 Season 4 of the game. It not only began with the first major event (the arrival of the meteorite on the island), but also led to the first event live in the form of rocket launch by The Visitor. Live events would later become one of the hallmarks of the game.

4: Season 5 – Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5

Start date : 02/12/2020.

: 02/12/2020. Finish date : 03/16/2021.

: 03/16/2021. Duration : 103 days.

: 103 days. Theme : Zero Point/Bounty Hunter.

: Zero Point/Bounty Hunter. Why is it one of the best seasons?: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 was one of the most powerful in the game; Under the guise that the Imagined Order did not want to let anyone out of the loop, Slone ordered Agent Jones to recruit the best hunters from all realities to help him do so. This translated into countless collaborations What Ryu Y Chun Lithe Xenomorph Y ripley, sarah connor and the T-800…and let’s not forget that it also included The Mandalorian and to Predator as part of the Battle Pass.

3: Season 7 – Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7

Start date : 06/08/2021.

: 06/08/2021. Finish date : 09/13/2021.

: 09/13/2021. Duration : 96 days.

: 96 days. Theme : Alien invasion.

: Alien invasion. Why is it one of the best seasons?: Season 7 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite gave a serious return to the plot of the game: the aliens of The Last Reality invaded the island in order to gain control of Point Zero. This led to some crazy collaborations like the arrival of Rick Y Mortyor the very Superman. New gameplay mechanics like Flying saucersthe abductions of the mothership waves new weapons like the Cannon de Riel they gave him enough life. Also when we caught summer in the middle, we had a summer event to the height, and even a ariana grande concert. As a climax, the final event Operation: Sky on Fire It wasn’t bad at all.

2: Season 4 – Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4

Start date : 08/27/2020.

: 08/27/2020. Finish date : 01/12/2020.

: 01/12/2020. Duration : 96 days.

: 96 days. Theme : Marvel.

: Marvel. Why is it one of the best seasons?: Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 it was marvel themed. The Battle Pass was full of House of Ideas skins like Doctor Doom, Hombre de Hierro either Wolverinesto which were added many more that were launched in the store during this season, such as Blade either Daredevil. The new lore brought with it new weapons and mythical items very fun to use and original like the Iron Man Unibeamor the Venom Symbiote. The event The Eater of Worldswhere we face the very Galactus, had a tremendous epicidad. And as if that were not enough, this season also included Halloween from 2020; we had the best event of this theme this season with the midas’s revenge.

1: Season 2 – Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2

Start date : 02/20/2020.

: 02/20/2020. Finish date : 06/17/2020.

: 06/17/2020. Duration : 118 days.

: 118 days. Theme : Spies.

: Spies. Why is it one of the best seasons?: we reached the first position. Chapter 2 Season 2 is the best in the game for multiple reasons. Starting with the fact that his Battle Pass introduced several of the most beloved characters by the communityWhat Skye, meowcules either Midas. The development of the season itself would lay the foundations for what Fortnite would become in the future: new mythic weapons, vaults and characters/NPCs guarding them, AI controlled sentinels, various new super fun limited time modes in the form of Spy Games…and one of the best events we’ve ever had in the game: The device. Midas’s desperate attempt to end the loop. The season was so popular that it was extended, and it was a radical change in the trend of Google searches for the game. And all this without the need to throw in collaborations; Fortnite in its purest form, at the peak of success, and on its own.

