These are the 14 purchases that you cannot miss in the El Corte Inglés sales | Fashion

One of the favorite months of the year for many arrives. July is vacation time, long days at the pool and beach, and afternoons reading in the shade of a tree. For lovers of fashion and beauty, it is also the moment in which they can get that garment that they have been obsessed with all season while saving a considerable amount. Investing in an off-road dress that will become the uniform for the coming months, sunglasses that will be with us for many more summers or espadrilles with which to step on the sand and asphalt are some of the purchases that are worth taking advantage of. discount season.

In El Corte Inglés it is already possible to get objects of desire for our wardrobe saving up to 50% both in its physical stores and on its website or its app. After an exhaustive analysis we have located those garments, accessories and beauty products – both for women and men – that are worthwhile. Following the advice of fashion experts, we value quality, discount and versatility or timelessness of each purchase so that it remains in our wardrobes for a long time. Here are our favorites for women:

Dress shirt midi, of myrtle

Trends come and go, but a shirt dress remains. Even more so if it is as special as this Mirto model reduced by 30%: from 375 euros to 262.50 euros. Its pink floral print on an emerald green background makes it perfect as a guest dress, but you can continue wearing it on a day-to-day basis by changing the high-heeled sandals for a flat model. In addition, it has been produced locally following sustainability criteria. Without a doubt, one of those sales purchases with a head that stylists and fashion experts always influence.

Linen blouse, by Woman Limited El Corte Inglés

The pajama effect is one of the most powerful trends of the season –although it has been coming back intermittently for a few years– and it greatly simplifies the task of getting dressed in the morning. The French sleeve of this linen blouse makes it perfect to go from the sun to the air conditioning and its front pocket gives it the utilitarian point that has been seen so much on the catwalk. Without a doubt, a good investment of sales saving 30%: of the 79.99 euros that it cost, now it stays at 55.99 euros.

Straight trousers, by Woman Limited El Corte Inglés

If you want to complete the outfit, combine the previous blouse with these matching pants. There is no fabric more summery than linen or a color more suitable for this time of year than off-white or beige in its clearest and most summery version. For this reason, these pants promise to become a perfect wild card to save the outfits office and later become a night option by changing the top part and playing with accessories. Hence, it is a discount investment that, we promise, you will get a lot out of. Its original price was 79.99 euros and now they cost 30% less, only 55.99 euros.

Flat sandals, by Mint & Rose

The classic Roman straps are updated in this model from the Spanish firm Mint & Rose with three double straps and a knot on each one. Its color beige and their comfort –flat and made of leather– will make them that pair that you won’t take off all summer. They work with dresses or trousers for both day and night and you can get them at El Corte Inglés saving 20% ​​on their original price: they cost 119 euros (before, 149 euros).

Sunglasses oversized, by gucci

Premium glasses with generous proportions are perfect to protect us from the sun, providing a point of trend and glamor in the purest Old Hollywood style. Choose them in a timeless and off-road color like tortoiseshell brown so that they will accompany you for many summers. Sales are also the best opportunity to invest in this type of accessories signed by major brands like Gucci, which guarantee adequate sun protection and become a fashion statement in themselves. This model is available at El Corte Inglés with a 20% discount: before they cost 195 euros and now, only 156 euros.

Raffia tote bag, by Lauren Ralph Lauren

There is no bag more summery than a good tote of natural fibers. Not only to go to the beach or walk along the promenade, but to step on the asphalt providing a carefree and vacation point to any outfit. celebrities like Olivia Palermo or Reese Witherspoon have made it an essential and, if you don’t have yours yet, follow in their footsteps and choose one of generous proportions in which you can carry everything you need. This one, from Lauren Ralph Lauren, has the perfect size handles to carry it as a basket and the brown details give it just the right touch of color. If before it had a price of 229 euros, now you can buy it saving 30% for 160.30 euros.

Collistar self-tanner

Just take a look at the lists of essential beauty products that actresses and models confess to specialized publications to discover that self-tanner is a basic that they never give up. Aware of the damage that the sun causes on the skin, their make-up artists and stylists prefer to use one of these products avoiding long hours of sun exposure. This one, from Collistar, is called Magic Drops for a reason. It has an ultra-fast and specific effect for the body and legs, which always like a flattering tan during these months of the year. In addition to being easy to apply all over the body and instantly absorbed, it hydrates the skin. Who gives more? Get it by saving 25% at El Corte Inglés (before, 37 euros. Now, 27.75 euros).

And now our favorites from the men’s section:

Lloyd’s Chino Pants

Any fashion expert would include this type of men’s pants as one of those basics that should not be missing from the wardrobe. your aesthetic preppy, Originally linked to American universities, they make it perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. These, from Lloyd’s, include a percentage of elastane in their composition so they are also very comfortable. In addition to in beige, It is available in other colors such as stone, khaki and blue. A sure hit that you can buy saving 40%: from 59.95 to 35.97 euros.

Short-sleeved polo shirt by Emidio Tucci

Available in twenty different colors (yes, twenty), this model adapts to all tastes and styles, being flattering and perfect for any occasion. In addition, it is made with sustainable cotton for whose manufacture a more efficient use of water is made and the land is cared for by conserving its biodiversity. Our recommendation? Buy it in duplicate: choose one in a neutral tone like white, black or beige to play it safe and combine it more easily and a second more risky option in a color as summery as pastel blue or tile orange. You can save 17% if you take one (before it cost 39.95 and now, 32.99 euros) or make a double by paying 60 euros for both.

Printed espadrilles, by Toms

There is no more comfortable shoe for this time of year than espadrilles. Even more so if you are one of those who doubts when wearing sandals beyond strictly vacation days. These, from the firm Toms, become protagonists of any look thanks to its striped print on the side, without being too flashy or extravagant. They’re made of 100% cotton and have a slightly squared toe, a trendy touch that updates this classic shoe. Get them for 30% less: before they cost 67.90 euros and now they stay at 47.50 euros.

Scalpers Sunglasses

Due to its silhouette and its design (brown acetate frame and dark lenses), these Scalpers sunglasses suit all types of faces and adapt to almost all styles. If you want to add a touch of modernity to the quintessential summer uniform – t-shirt, shorts and comfortable sandals – get a model like this one that, moreover, will continue to be perfect for autumn days when the sun continues to shine. Now they can also be part of your collection with a 21% discount: they only cost 54.90 euros (before they were worth 69.90 euros).

Navy blue suit, by Roberto Verino

Those who wear a suit on a daily basis or who need to renew their repertoire for upcoming events will be very grateful to save 30% on this Roberto Verino model (it is reduced from 480 to 336 euros). Its navy blue color makes it a wardrobe essential that adapts to any occasion – all you have to do is change your shirt and tie – and its 100% wool composition is synonymous with quality. In addition, you can wear the jacket and pants separately, multiplying the possibilities. His court regular fit It enhances the figure while maintaining a relaxed air: the jacket is slightly fitted and the trousers are a bit narrow and very comfortable.

Moisturizing treatment, from Biotherm Homme

Getting a good moisturizer is almost an obligation. This one, the AquaPower 72H from Biotherm Homme, is perfect for those who are still too lazy to invest a few minutes in their daily care ritual. The reasons are clear: its ‘water effect’ when applied to the skin gives it a light texture that leaves no trace or is too greasy, and its glacial concentrated formula keeps the face hydrated for up to 72 hours. It is suitable for all skin types and if you try it, you will repeat. Better to do it saving 35%: before sales it cost 57.50 and now it can be yours for 37.35 euros.

Prada Infusion D’Iris perfume

If you have already smelled this perfume on some occasion, you will want to checkout without having to continue reading. Otherwise, we anticipate that it is fresh, smells like freshly washed clothes and its floral and woody notes make it one of those unisex fragrances that you never tire of. Its bottle, a clear tribute to ancient perfumery, also serves as the perfect adornment on the dressing table. You can now get the 100 ml size by spending 30% less: its original price was 125 euros and it is reduced to 87.50 in El Corte Inglés.

* All purchase prices included in this article are current as of June 30, 2022.