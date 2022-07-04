The Undertaker reacts to Israel Adesanya’s entrance at UFC 276

Despite celebrating Money in the Bank at the same location and times, WWE was very present at the celebration of event number 276 of Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to appearances in the crowd from the McMahon-Levesque family and Pat McAfee, UFC fans were treated to a grand tribute to The Undertaker in the main event.

The fighter Israel Adesana provided a striking entrance with the hat and urn of “The Deadman” set by the member’s characteristic lights and music to the WWE Hall of Fame. In relation to this moment within the show, the journalist Ariel Helwani revealed a series of statements made by The Undertaker after attending the evening of mixed martial arts in Las Vegas.

“I think it was great,” Undertaker told Helwani. “He (Israel) is not only a great fighter, but he also does a great job entertaining the crowd. I love these tributes. Tyson Fury usually gets up like my character when he hits the mat, and I know Adesanya uses the walk to the ring on a regular basis. That’s great.” Israel defeated Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 by technical decision to retain the MMA company’s Middleweight Championship.

The Undertaker will have an interesting role during the SummerSlam 2022 season. After having completed his career and received his WWE Hall of Fame nomination, Mark Calaway will star in UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on July 29 in Nashville. This official show will feature “The Deadman” providing personal anecdotes and speaking out of character to fans.

