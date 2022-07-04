The Tom Hanks films that have given him an Oscar nomination

United States.- The American Tom Hanks He is one of the most recognized performers in Hollywood, a complete artist who has stolen the hearts of millions, in addition, winner of many awards for multiple awards.

Some of his most recognized roles are: Splash from 1984, Big from 1988, Partners and Hounds from 1989, A League of Their Own from 1992, Sleepless in Seattle from 1993, Philadelphia from 1993, Forrest Gump from 1994, Apollo 13 from 1995, Saving Private Ryan from 1998, You’ve Got Email from 1998, The Green Mile from 1999, Castaway from 2000 and The Da Vinci Code from 2006.

In the same way, he has lent his voice to the 2004 animated films The Polar Express and the Toy Story saga. Other important films in her career have been 2015’s Bridge of Spies, 2016’s Sully, 2017’s The Post, and 2019’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Tom Hanks’ films have grossed more than $4.5 billion in the United States alone and more than $9 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors in North America.

In addition, he has been nominated for different awards for his projects and winner of important awards such as the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the People’s Choice Award, the BAFTA, and two Oscars.

Movies that have given Tom Hanks Oscar nominations:

Big (1988): Nomination for Best Actor

Philadelphia (1993): Nomination for Best Actor and winner of the statuette

Forrest Gump (1994): Nomination for Best Actor and winner of the statuette

Saving Private Ryan (1998): Nominated for Best Actor

Castaway (2000): Nomination for Best Actor

A beautiful day in the neighborhood (2019): Nomination for Best Actor

