The Talisman: the Stephen King book that Lucas reads to Max in Stranger Things

The talisman might be the best 80’s reference in Stranger things.

When Stephen King wrote his first book carrienever imagined that he would become one of the most important and famous horror authors in the world, and probably did not think that, in a few more decades, many of his books would become the greatest references of one of the most successful series. , Stranger Things.

the brothers series Duffer take references from carrie, Firestarter (by Eleven’s powers) and The Shining, and the last season even featured a scene where one of the Hawkins kids is reading one of his best books, which is also very little known.

(From here on there are spoilers for the end of stranger thingsDon’t read on if you haven’t seen it yet.)

In the season 4 finale of stranger things (which leaves us with many questions for 5), Max confronts Vecna ​​again and this leads to her being trapped in his world, where the villain almost kills her, but Eleven manages to save her at the last moment.

Max is left in a coma, and with broken bones, and no one knows when or how he will wake up, but Lucas does not leave her side, he knows that she is still there in some way and decides to accompany her to the hospital, where he appears reading The Talisman by Stephen King.

Why read The Talisman?

This novel was published in 1984 (a few years before the events of season 4) and was a collaboration between King and the writer Peter Straub, with whom years later he collaborated again for a sequel, called black house (the shining has a sequel, called Doctor sleepingand King wanted to do the same for this book).