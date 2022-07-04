The relationship at risk: how Carlos Sainz’s discord with Charles Leclerc was taken at Silverstone

Carlos Sainz He had a unique weekend at Silverstone, where he not only had the best time in the second free practice session, but also took pole position on Saturday and victory on Sunday in a race that was changeable for various reasons. In fact, it did not seem possible that Sainz would win the British Grand Prix, since he was on the side of Lewis Hamilton for a long time, Max Verstappen had it for a brief moment and, at last, he seemed to belong to Charles Leclerc.

However, the Safety Car for Esteban Ocon’s stop changed everything for the Spanish driver, who went through the pits and got a free tire change like most drivers. Lewis Hamilton, who had just made a change, was affected by the yellow flags, while the Monegasque did not even receive the order to pass and had an unequal battle with Carlos Sainz for the victory.

Sainz has never before achieved a pole or a victory, not even separately

Hence, there is the possibility that Ferrari’s mistake of not calling its star driver will have repercussions, at least that is what the Spanish press thinks.which celebrated the victory of “banners”, but warns what could happen on the following dates. And it is that the relationship of those from Maranello could have been broken by this event, especially since the man from Madrid had received the order to stay second and delay the rest so that Charles Leclerc could win, which he obviously refused to do before go hunting for your partner.

Things are not well

Hours after the close of the race at Silverstone and the award ceremony, Carlos Sainz He received congratulations from Charles Leclerc through social networks, but these were accompanied by a message to his team. The Monegasque was clearly disappointed with the result for having had to contest the race with the F1-75 after a brush with Checo Pérez.

But, more than that, what bothered him was that he could not cope with the situation because the team did not give him new tires and he had to face the last laps with very worn tires. “Car damaged on lap 1 but we were flying. Great fights on the track but I couldn’t do much more having old tires at the end of the race”, she complained on his Twitter account.