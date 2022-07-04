the photos of her haircut for the summer

The hair It is one of those elements of the image of a man that can give him a lot of security or insecurity. The genetic lottery can cause baldness problems or a large number of gray hairs at a very early age, as well as give us long hair like Jason Momoa after fifty years. But chances are that by the mid-century, you’ll be looking for anti-loss shampoos to help stop hair loss. And this, dear reader, is a problem that also affects celebrities. If not, just take a look at how many of them have had hair grafts done in Turkey. But beyond the density and number of hair follicles that we have in the cranial dermis, what really ages or rejuvenates a man is the haircut he chooses to wear. This you know very well Ben Affleckwho has taken advantage of this summer to slightly change his style and show that at 50, you can get there without looking like it.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

When it comes to style and youthful dressing, Ben Affleck is an expert. The actor knows how to create a look around a leather jacket without being “old” and is always impeccable in his photos with Jennifer Lopez. Therefore, it is natural that when it comes to choosing a haircut for the summer, you also hit the mark. If, like Affleck, you’re approaching or close to 50 and looking for a modern hair style, take note of his. This is made up of a very subtle gradient (no fade out or shaved sides), accompanied by a lowered upper part that ends in a small bangs-toupee.

Sideburns connect with his bushy beard and the gray hairs are practically imperceptible, so we assume that you will use the dye when you visit your hairdresser. So now you know, take this photo of Affleck for reference and make an appointment with yours before the holidays. Because men with class are perfect from head to toe even in summer.

