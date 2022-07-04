The mythical car that dazzled alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

With you, Leo DiCaprio. The talented actor of dramas, comedies and action is an avowed fan of automotive culture. On a shoot, a classic car took all the attention. Next, we delve into a history of cinema, cameras and classic cars.

July 04, 2022 11:01 a.m.

Born in the sunny Los Angeles California, Leonardo Dicaprio He has developed an eclectic career, with changing roles in his interpretation: from drama to comedy, and from comedy to action.

Since his appearance inWho does Gilbert Grape love?”, Leo has not stopped filming. Let’s name some titles to have a certain reference of his brand: “Catch Me If You Can”, “Gangs of New York”, “Django Unchained”, “titanica”, “Blood Diamond”, “Don’t Look Up”.

Awards for DiCaprio are a matter of course. Except, as you know, the Oscar. This award was quite elusive to Leo’s palms, since he was just awarded one of them in 2016. The role that allowed him the statuette was the leading role in “the revenant”.

in tork, we are lovers of the conjunctions between cinema and automotive culture. And today we want to tell you the story of a special car. The shootings and period films have a peculiar touch, since they force you to rent period furniture, be it costumes, be it weapons, be it sabers, be it cars.

Today we are going to stop at a special movie. Is about “Catch me if you can”, translated as “Catch me if you can”. Your manager, steven spielberg, yes, he was precise with the details of the setting of the plot. Released in 2002, but “shot” in the world of the 1960s, this film that has DiCaprio Already Tom Hanks as protagonists, portrays the life of hustler hustler Fran Abagnale Jr.

As you can imagine, a story set in those years, with the idiosyncrasy of the USA, “needed” a car to match. And she actually had it. The chosen one was Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, factory dated 1964 and complete in red. This specimen is an icon of the General Motors: elegant and aggressive at the same time, spacious, with leather seats. Color fact: after the premiere of the film, even toys from the chevelle malibureplica of the cameado in filming.

The chevelle malibu drew DiCaprio’s attention and subsequent admiration. Leo is a declared fan of automotive culture. He is knowledgeable about brands, cars and features, so much so that he even has a personal collection.

Leo DiCaprio and the Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu from “Catch me if you can.”

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this mythical General Motors model?