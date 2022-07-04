The streaming giant added a mystery production to its catalog that quickly captivated the public and became an absolute record.





Netflix keep throwing new movies and series that quickly break it on the platform, but he also tends to resort to some productions that were released a few years ago and become all the rage without explanation, as is the case with hidden evil which is already the most chosen by users.











The movie that Netflix recovered, stars Nicolas Cage and is the most watched: the unmissable thriller

Hidden Evil, or also known as Caught in the Storm, is an American production that originally premiered in 2019 but its greatest success has been in the last few days after it was added to the Netflix catalog.

The 97-minute film was directed by Stephen Campanelli and captivated the public from the first moment. Such is so became the most chosen by users and in large part it is due to its short duration and its plot of suspense and mystery that will keep you glued to the screen.











Synopsis of Hidden Evil, the most watched movie on Netflix

“A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer”reads the review offered by the platform.

Cast of Hidden Evil, Netflix’s unmissable film

Nicolas Cage

Kelsey Grammer

Oliver Trevena

Zulay Henao

kadee strickland

Luke Benward

Emily-Marie Palmer











