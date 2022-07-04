The Menu (2022). Trailer for the Movie Starring Ralph Fiennes

The menu (Menu) is a film that has Anya Taylor-Joy Already Ralph Fiennes. In addition, it has the presence of Nicholas Hoult,

Hong Chau Y John Leguizamo. It is directed by Mark Mylod and is produced by none other than Adam McKayso it won’t be bad.

El Menu a horror comedy of those that you want to see.

A couple travels to an exotic location to an even more exclusive restaurant to meet an admired chef who offers a special menu, although she is not as devoted to tasting as the rest of the diners.

Actors

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes is a two-time Oscar-nominated English actor known for films Shindler’s List (1993), Strange Days (1995) Y The English Patient (1996) among many.

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes was born on December 22, 1962 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England.

He began acting in a 1992 film, Wuthering Heights to rise to fame directly from the tape of steven spielberg, Shindler’s List (1993) Y Quiz Show: The Dilemmaof that same year. He tried out as a leading man in The English Patient (1996) and as a “strange guy” (he’s very good at it) in The Constant Gardener (2005). He has one of his best movies in The Reader (2008), along with Kate Winslet.

In addition, he has appeared in the saga of Harry Potterhas participated in the Bond saga in Spectrum (2015) Y No Time to Die (2021). She has starred The Dig and has gone back to playing disturbed in The Red Dragon (2002)beside Anthony Hopkins. And one of political intrigue, State Secrets (2019).

In addition, he has starred in the saga The King’s Man and is brand new The Forgiven (2022) beside Jessica Chastain Y The menuwhich will be released in November.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy is an actress and model known for the series queen’s gambit and the movies Morgan Y the new mutants.

Anya-Josephine Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996 in Miami, Florida, United States.

Anya Taylor-Joy rose to fame for the film The Witch (2015)to later star Morgan (2016)until M.Night Shyamalanchose her for Splitwith whom he would also work on Glass (with Bruce Willis). Appeared in Radioactive,, in which she played Irene Curie.

In 2020 he participated in The New Mutants and in emmaalthough it was made known to the general public by the successful Netflix series, queen’s gambitreleased in October 2022.

It has a very good one that we recommend, Last Night in Soho (2021).

Oh, and as you will see in the video, he speaks Spanish perfectly because he lives in Argentina.

Release date

November 18, 2022.

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and User Review