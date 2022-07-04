The incredible pizza that Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone ate

Two Hollywood giants, Al Pacino Y Sylvester Stallonegot together for lunch this weekend at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. They surprised with the menu: they ordered a gigantic pizza.

The food they shared was so large that they left half of it. The image of both chatting in the premises, after enjoying lunch, went viral.

How was the meeting between Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone

Al Pacino, 82, was looked with a black coat with his classic sunglasses, while Sylvester Stallone, 75, he was wearing a dark shirt.

They both sat in a classic pizzeria in the area, at a table with a red and white checkered tablecloth. The huge XXL mozzarella pizza it was served on a support that raised it.

According to what the British media quoted Meteractors they drew a crowd while chatting over lunch.

Award-winning actors Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone chat over pizza in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

Until now, Stallone and Pacino did not work together in any movies. According to what the Daily Mail quoted, the meeting could have been for a project that they are developing together.

In 2020, Stallone introduced Pacino to celebrity chef Guy Fiery. When they met, the protagonist of The Godfather He shook hands with the cook. “What a pleasure, what a pleasure, I hope you are hungry”, commented the chef. Al Pacino’s response was witty, true to his style. “I’m always hungry”.

Stallone’s upcoming projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y The Expendables 4which will be released next year. Also is working on the series tulsa kingin which he plays the role of a mobster.

As for Pacino, the actor is going to appear in a thriller called sniffwhere it will appear next to Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren Y Danny DeVito. Additionally, she will headline an adaptation of King Lear, in which she will play the lead role.