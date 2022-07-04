The iconic chase of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The talented actors, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, have a long and rich history in the seventh art. In this case, we will relive a memorable chase they starred in. Next, a history of cinema and automotive culture.

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they do not require any presentation. It will suffice to point out that they have built a career in the industry of Hollywood worthy of admiration, and it would not be risky to postulate that they are new icons of the seventh art. As in a bygone age they were Marlon Brando, Sophia Loren, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep.

In filming, they have coincided a few times both in the leading role. The last occasion was in the elegant “By The Sea”, in the year 2015, where they embody an experienced couple out for a walk on the quiet French Côte d’Azur.

Previously, and almost in contrast to the calm of “by the sea”, the other filming that united them took place in 2005. It is about the already classic action movie “Mr and Mrs smith”. Directed by Doug Liman and starring the aforementioned Pitt and Jolie, this film caused a huge sensation when it hit theaters.

The plot of the film is based on a not entirely traditional marriage, where both hide their delusional job of being secret agents. And not only that, the espionage agencies they work for are at odds with each other. Dissimilar interdicts of love, work and skill have a place throughout “Mr and Mrs smith”.

At Tork, we love when you intermingle automotive culture with film, creating something of a unique character. As you know, a Camaro from the ’70s is not the same as a Rolls-Royce dated in 2022. They give different climates, sensations, I would even say: different epic.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in “Mr and Mrs smith”, star in a great chase at very high speeds aboard a SUVs family. It is specifically about the Chrysler Town & Country LX.

It is a great resource for directors to place a car, which is not intended or designed to be driven at more than 150 km/h, in a chase. Generates a character of vertigo. More if Pitt and Jolie alternate the steering wheel and the shooting position. The result is a beautiful scene of action and speed.

Next, the chase starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in “Mr and Mrs smith”: