The iconic character Leonardo DiCaprio hated playing

With a career spanning more than three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has given us iconic characters over the years. Whether as a hero or villain, the famous actor has given us roles that have marked the history of modern cinema.

However, not all of these have been done with much happiness. And it is that some roles are so demanding and complex that have ended up tearing the actor. In particular one,who confessed to hating acting.

The character that Leonardo DiCaprio hated

A few years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio earned applause for playing one of his darkest roles to date. Is aboutl “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, the cruel villain of Django Unchained, the movie that Quentin Tarantino launched in 2012.

For his explosive performance, the actor was filled with applause and many remember him as one of his greatest characters. Nevertheless, embodying it was not easy for Leo,something that he himself confessed in conversation with The Daily Star.

“He was an incredibly interesting and horrible character. There is absolutely nothing about this man that I could identify with”assured Leonardo DiCaprio about his iconic character with whom he was nominated for the Golden Globes.

“I hated him. He’s one of the most narcissistic and racist characters I’ve ever read in my life”, the Oscar winner continued about his contempt for the character. In fact, he confesses that he thought about softening his character to lower the impact.

Nevertheless, It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s colleagues, Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson, who convinced him to keep the brutal tone of the character.. “If you don’t, people will resent you a lot. You have to push this guy to extremes,” she remembers being told.

It should be noted that this did not prevent criticism. Some detractors of the film, as Spike Lee, they questioned the use of excessive racist language in the film and Quentin Tarantino’s intentions in doing so.





