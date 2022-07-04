The fresh cinema returns to Requena one more year

Like every summer, Requena celebrates its film cycle again in 2022 in the fresh air.

It will take place every Thursday, from July 7 to August 18 at 10:30 p.m. in the town’s parade ground.

From the Department of Culture of the Requena City Council, viewers are asked to go to the venue well in advance so as not to delay or hinder the start of the screening.

The screenings begin this Thursday, July 7, with the film “Elvis”, a biopic of the king of rock directed by Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) and which explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his enigmatic manager.

On Thursday the 14th, it will be the turn of the film “El Perdón”, directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha, the first being also the protagonist. The film delves into Iranian reality through the eyes of a woman who not only suffers from the fact that her husband has been executed for a crime, but also from the fact that it is discovered that the sentence is wrong and that the main suspect is precisely the person who framed you. In competition at the Berlin Festival 2021 and best new direction at the Valladolid Festival 2021.

Already on Thursday the 21st, the magic of Pixar and Walt Disney arrives with their latest animated production, “Lightyear”, the story of the origin of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and who introduces us to the legendary Space Guardian who would end up counting on generations of fans.

At the end of the month of July, on Thursday the 28th the French comedy “La brigade de la cocina” will arrive in Requena. Cathy, a strict 40-year-old chef, is about to fulfill her dream of opening her own gourmet restaurant, but a serious setback for her causes her to take a job in the cafeteria of a center for immigrant youth. Little by little, Cathy’s skills and her passion for cooking begin to change the lives of the boys, who also have a lot to teach her.