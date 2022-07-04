the first public outing after childbirth

First public appearance for Rihanna after becoming a mother on May 13th. The singer took part in the Wireless Festival at London’s Crystal Palace Park to support her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky during her performance. For the occasion, the Fenty beauty tycoon chose to wear a Prada down jacket with feathered details around the cuffs and hood. The artist completed the look with a flashy silver chain necklace and black leggings. This is the first public appearance after Rihanna gave birth to her first child, according to insiders a boy, almost two months ago in Los Angeles. The new mother took advantage of the arrival of the little one to take a period of rest in the house in LA that she shares with her partner. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom, “a source told People. This is the first child of both Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, who have been dating for about two years.

Rihanna’s maternity looks

The couple announced their expectation with a photo shoot in early February, with Rihanna wearing a fuchsia jacket and belly jewelry. During the months of her pregnancy the singer stood out for her imaginative and sexy maternity look. “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re challenging what it means to be pregnant and maternal. Sometimes it can get awkward and so you can dress up the part and pretend, “she told Entertainment Tonight when her outfits started getting talked about. She added in an interview with People that sometimes dressing smart helped her out of moments. of crisis while pregnant: “Right now, being pregnant, some days you feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this sofa all day,'” she explained. “But when you put on a suit and some of lipstick, you transform. “