The disturbing Netflix movie with Nicolas Cage that lasts only 97 minutes and is already a success

It is a suspenseful thriller with Nicolas Cage that had its debut in 2019 but success is only coming in 2022 through Netflix.

When a man seeks to escape the vicissitudes of unforgiving weather thanks to an unwelcome hurricane, a couple offers to help him, but things start to turn sinister when they make him a disturbing offer. This is what the film dating from 2019 starring Nicolas Cage and it is the reason for these lines because it is a real surprise in the world of entertainment.

Hidden Evil It was not a great success, in fact the specialized critics destroyed it at the time of its premiere, considering it one of the worst entries in the extensive filmography of Nicolas Cage which includes great titles like Leaving Las Vegas or most recent The Weight of Talent where he came to interpret himself in an unfavorable context.

From failure to success thanks to Netflix!

Now Netflix shows again why it is a true phenomenon thanks to the inclusion of Hidden Evil in his catalog turning it into the movie Number 1 among the most watched, proving once again that the world of streaming has a life of its own and the subscribers of the platforms can once again give life to a title that had previously failed on the big screen.

How is it that this title achieved this high level of acceptance among the subscribers of the Streaming Giant? First we must talk about the figure of Nicolas Cage, which may well be a promoter of this success. Although it is also worth noting that the suspense added to the duration of 97 minutes could well help position Hidden Evil As the Number 1 reached this week.

The film is of North American origin and is directed by Stephen Campanelli with a cast led by the aforementioned Nicolas Cage along with proper names such as Kelsey Grammer, Oliver Trevena, Zulay Henao, Kadee Strickland, Luke Benward and Emily Marie Palmer. The books of the film are in charge of the duo composed of Iver Willam Jalah and Rich Ronat.