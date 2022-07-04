The best public Faculties of Medicine in Mexico

UNAM dominates the ranking of the best Faculties of Medicine in Mexico.

By entities, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Puebla are those that contain the majority of universities.

Training is essential and mandatory in all branches of health. To have the responsibility of caring for patients, you must first have sufficient studies for all that it implies. But do you know which are the best Faculties of Medicine in Mexico today?

Having to choose between the public or private sector

To begin with, there are hundreds of schools that offer this career in our country, although it does not mean that they are all the same. The first difference is that some are public and others private.

With respect to the public ones, their main virtue is that they are quite cheap. Tuition fees are minimal and therefore affordable for most families. While their biggest disadvantage is that they are the most requested in our country and there is no place for all comers.

While at the other extreme are private universities. In this sector the inscriptions are higher although they vary between each one. In some the payments even reach thousands of pesos for each semester. With this in mind, the concern is not to get a place because there are many available but to have enough money to pay the tuition.

On the other hand, to meet the best medical schools in Mexico currently the newspaper The universal presented its annual research. Titled Top Schools 2022, it conducted an analysis of hundreds of higher education schools across the country. While the results appear divided by degree.

The best Faculties of Medicine that Mexico has

Some parameters that were considered in all the options were the facilities and the number of graduates per generation. Also the research carried out by each institution and the level of the professors who teach the classes.

From the above, it was obtained that the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) occupies the first position. One of the aspects that is mentioned is that it is one of the few with international recognition.

In this vein, UNAM also stands out because two other of its campuses appear within the best Faculties of Medicine in Mexico. These are the located FES Zaragoza and Iztacala, both located in the State of Mexico.

While the north of the country is represented by the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL). While returning to the country’s capital, another of the universities that appear is the Superior School of Medicine of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

For now, we share with you a graph prepared by the editorial team of salutary with the 10 best Faculties of Medicine that Mexico has today.