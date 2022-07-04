The before and after of Johnny Depp: At 59 years old he still looks as good as in his youth

Jul 03 2022 – 8:00 p.m.



Johnny Depp changed appearance after defamation trial against his ex-wife the model and actress Amber Heard. The actor adopted a youthful look who remembered his days as a rebellious boy in Hollywood.

The litigation in which the actor came out well occupied great headlines for several weeks in the media and captured the attention of the public who anxiously awaited the sentence.

During this stage, the protagonist of the famous character Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, he wore a serious look, with his long hair tied in a ponytail, mustaches and dark glasses, always wearing a suit.

New look of Johnny Depp

After the difficult days that the trial lasted, Johnny Depp reappeared with a new look that recalled those days when he was considered one of the young boys of Hollywood, with his rock appearance that gave a lot to talk about, as revealed by Who magazine.

However, fans of the actor, of 59 yearsthey decided to go a little further back and in an image that went viral on social networks they compared the best years of youth of the american artist.

In one of the images, Deep can be seen wearing a worn gray jean vest with brown sleeves, over a faded black shirt and two black belts at the waist, short, slightly disheveled hair and an earring in his left ear.

In the other photograph, the protagonist of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” appears in his current stage, where he appears with a more stylized appearance, although conserving his essence.

A jacket in dark gray tones gathered up to the elbows to reveal his tattoos, black pants, a pair of belts around his waist, hands full of rings, slightly longer hair, with a mustache, beard and earrings in both ears.

The years have left traces on Deep and it can be seen on his face. However, many still consider him one of the most seductive actors in the film industry.

