The 7 best lip balms

The lips are one of the most neglected parts of the face, but their care and protection is essential to achieve that ‘good face’ effect and make your lipsticks look much better. In this sense, a good lip balm it may be responsible for repairing, hydrating and restoring vitality.

That is why we have investigated to find the gloss most recommended moisturizers, of the favorites of celebrities to the most versatile that the whole family can use, to create this selection of seven products that will take care of your lips and give them that desirable juicy appearance.

What is the best lip balm?

To reach a movie star look and color your lips while keeping them hydrated we recommend the Dior Addict Lip Glow balm, a quality option that will also provide a subtle pigmentation that adapts to each skin tone. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a deep hydration at a cheaper price then your best option is Neutrogena Nose and Lip Balm.

We compare the best lip balms

NATALIE PORTMAN’S FAVORITE: DIOR ADDICT LIP GLOW

Characteristic Brand: Fresh

Fresh Color: Available in 9 colors

Available in 9 colors Volume: 3.5g

3.5g Hydration: Half

Half Texture: stick balm

stick balm Solar protection: Does not have

It is Natalie Portman’s favorite and has been worn by Charlize Theron on the red carpet: we are talking about Dior’s Addict Lip Glow, women’s favorite lip balm celebrities. Available in 9 shades, this product reacts directly to the degree of moisture in the lips to provide a pigmentation adapted to each skin tone.

Formulated with cherry oil, sunflower wax and shea butter, the Dior Addict Lip Glow prevents dryness and smoothes the surface of the lips leaving a shiny appearance uniform. Its stick format facilitates its application and thanks to its moisturizing components and its color technology it is capable of reviving the appearance of the driest lips, becoming one of the highest quality balms on the market.

The best Their color technology that allows you to adapt to all skin tones and its anti-dry formulation. To improve Their price is slightly high for the quantity of product offered.

conclusion The balm you need to enhance the natural color of your lips with a touch of pigmentation and achieve a movie star look.

BEST FOR JUICE LIPS: YVES ROCHER NOURISHING & VOLUME LIP BALM

Characteristic Brand: Yves Rocher

Yves Rocher Color: Neutral

Neutral Volume: 7.5ml

7.5ml Hydration: high

high Texture: balm in oil

balm in oil Solar protection: Does not have

More than 1,000 Rosa Damascena flowers were used to make the rose oil that makes up this Yves Rocher moisturizing balm. With a 99% ingredients of natural origin and a formula enriched with essential elements to regenerate the skin, this is the ideal product to achieve juicy and nourished lips that do not go unnoticed.

It has ingredients such as castor oil and beeswax, which They combat skin aging and keep it hydrated. In addition, thanks to its oily formula, it is the infallible ally to achieve full lips with a light texture to the touch.

The best Its nutritional power and its light formula. To improve Due to its 7.5 ml packaging it can be a little small.

conclusion The right one for those who want revitalize and nourish your lips with ingredients of natural origin.

FOR SHINE LOVERS: LANEIGE LIP GLOWY BALM

Characteristic Brand: Laneige

Laneige Color: Available in three colors

Available in three colors Volume: 10g

10g Hydration: Half

Half Texture: Balm

Balm Solar protection: Does not have

Colorful and fruity-scented, this Laneige balm hydrates and brings an effect gloss so you never miss a touch of shine while protecting your lips. Its formula with murumuru and shea butter nourishes and softens the skin, and thanks to its non-comodogenic properties it retains moisture without clogging the pores.

Available in three flavors (red fruits, grapefruit and peach), thanks to its texture similar to that of a lip gloss, this balm It stays on your lips all day providing a touch of color.

The best Its bright and moisturizing effect with a delicious perfume and vibrant colors. To improve Due to its consistency gloss this product can be a bit sticky on the lips.

conclusion If yours are fruity aromas and lip glosses this is your ideal moisturizing balm.

BEST FOR DRY LIPS: NEUTROGENA INSTANT REPAIR LIPS & NOSE BALM

Characteristic Brand: Neutrogena

Neutrogena Color: Neutral

Neutral Volume: 15ml

15ml Hydration: high

high Texture: cream balm

cream balm Solar protection: Does not have

who suffer from dehydrated, cracked lips will love this Neutrogena lip and nose balm. Its formula enriched with beeswax heals and softens the lips with a soothing effect, and its hypoallergenic design is perfect for the most sensitive skin.

Its creamy glycerin-based texture retains the moisture of the lips, hydrating and repairing them deeply with rapid absorption. Thanks to this encapsulating effect, it is the ideal choice for prevent dry lips and nose during the coldest months of the year or after an intense summer in the sun.

The best Its moisturizing and healing power, as well as its hypoallergenic formula perfect for sensitive skin. To improve Its glycerin base can be a bit thick on the lips.

conclusion If what you are looking for is deep hydration and a product suitable for damaged and sensitive skin this is the balm for you.

BEST TO USE IN SUMMER: FRESH SUGAR TINTED LIP TREATMENT

Characteristic Brand: Fresh

Fresh Color: Available in 8 colors

Available in 8 colors Volume: 4.3g

4.3g Hydration: High average

High average Texture: stick balm

stick balm Solar protection: SPF15

With SPF 15 sun protection and a choice of 8 colors, this balm from Fresh uses the sugar as a natural humectant and takes advantage of its moisturizing properties to retain moisture in the lipsmaking it an ideal choice for your summer beauty routine.

In addition to having protection against UV rays, its formula with vitamin C and E acts as a powerful antioxidant against sun damage and, together with grape seed oil, protects the lips against free radicals, enhancing their softness. It also has a complex of nourishing oils that hydrate and nourish, achieving a shiny and juicy appearance.

The best Their sun protection and its formulation with powerful antioxidants that care for and moisturize the skin. To improve Due to its sun protection factor has very little pigmentation.

conclusion The ideal balm for those who want protect yourself from sun damage by maintaining prolonged hydration.

THE BEST TO GAIN VOLUME: LANCÔME L’ABSOLU MADEMOISELLE COOLING BALM

Characteristic Brand: Lancome

Lancome Color: Available in 10 colors

Available in 10 colors Volume: 32g

32g Hydration: Middle-low

Middle-low Texture: stick balm

stick balm Solar protection: Does not have

To achieve a volumizing lip effect with extra hydration and more than 10 shades of color, use Lancôme’s L’Absolu Mademoiselle Cooling Balm. It is a balm enriched with macadamia extract and spicy mint that moisturize the lips and slightly increase their size to give them a more voluminous but very natural look.

Contains plant-based waxes that help lock in moisture on the lips and extracts of dog rose with antioxidant and moisturizing properties. In addition, its translucent gloss finish and coverage with touches of color give lips a plump and irresistible appearance.

The best Its volumizing effect, its variety of colors and its translucent and shiny finish. To improve By having volumizing components can be abrasive for people with sensitive skin.

BEST FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: BURT’S BEES MOISTURIZING LIP BALM PACK

Characteristic Brand: Burt’s Bees

Burt’s Bees Color: Neutral

Neutral Volume: 4.25g (each)

4.25g (each) Hydration: High average

High average Texture: stick balm

stick balm Solar protection: Does not have

Created with beeswax and ingredients of 100% natural origin, the balms in this Burt’s Bees pack prevent dehydration, help reduce scarring and encapsulate lip moisture to prevent burns from cold or dry air.

Thanks to their moisturizing and protective properties, these balms work on all skin types. Besides, his presentation with four of the brand’s favorite flavors (coconut and pear, strawberry, vanilla and the original wax flavor) adapts to the most diverse tastes and its minimalist design makes it easy for the little ones in the house to use.

The best Its affordable price and natural properties that help preserve hydration of the lips To improve Due to its composition, mainly beeswax, it is a balm that helps to encapsulate the hydration of the lips but it does not repair or moisturize them in depth.

conclusion A budget Option, Suitable for all skin types and perfect to share with all members of the family.

What does lip balm do?

the lip balm creates a protective layer on the skin to seal in moisture, retaining its natural hydration and protecting the lips from external agents that can dry them out, such as cold or wind. That is why balms are generally made up of waxes and glycerins that isolate and protect the lips, as well as other components such as aromas, pigments, sunscreens and oils that can provide other benefits to the area.