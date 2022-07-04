The 12 movies you’ll want to see in theaters this summer

Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Liam Neeson, Santiago Segura… The stars have new movies. Here are the most outstanding that can be seen in movie theaters.

Comedies, dramas, adventure films, animation…. All movies that hit theaters in July and August, we highlight the 12 what more options they have to conquer the public.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (July 8)

In the fourth installment of the adventures of Thor, Chris Hemsworth faces Christian Bale. Now, the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) is measured against Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. As a novelty, in this Marvel tape we will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wielding the magic hammer.

FATHER THERE IS NO MORE THAN ONE 3 (July 14)

one more year, Santiago Segura directs and stars a family movie set to hit the box office this summer. On this occasion, his new comedy is set at Christmas and revolves around the search for a figure of a Bethlehem that has been broken by accident. Next to Segura appear Toni Acosta, Loles Len, Leo Harlem, Silvia Abril and Carlos Iglesias.

THE MEMORY OF A KILLER (July 22)

Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci They are the three stars of a thriller in which Neeson returns to get into the skin of a very tough guy who does not shake his pulse with the gun in his hand. In this case, the British interpreter brings to life a hit man with memory problems and a very particular sense of honor.

A BOYFRIEND FOR MY WIFE (July 22)

Beln Cuesta, Hugo Silva, Diego Martin, and Joaqun Reyes lead a comedy in which Diego, the protagonist, has been wanting to separate from his wife for a long time. He doesn’t know how to tell her, so turns to a famous seducer of those before than trying to make her fall in love so that it is her who put an end to their marriagegetting rid of a problem.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (July 29)

among so many superhero moviesthis animation film for all audiences stands out for its originality and for giving the genre a twist. Its protagonists are none other than the pets of the members of the Justice League. Two dogs, a turtle, a squirrel and a pig become action stars when Lex Luthor catches his owners.

BULLET TRAIN (August 5)

Brad Pitt is the star of a film with a lot of action that stands out for its carefree tone. The Hollywood star plays a guy hired to get hold of a briefcase on a Japanese high-speed train running between Tokyo and Morioka. A seemingly simple mission that gets complicated when five very dangerous assassins enter the scene.

NEARBY (August 12)

The Nacho García Velilla’s new filmthe creator of series like 7 lives Y ada and feature films like to die the ugly either losing northis a comedy in which the hair problems suffered by many men give rise to numerous gags. Carlos Librado, Antonio Pagudo and Tomy Aguilera they give life to three deluded people who think that going to Turkey to put hair on the head It will solve your problems in life.

I’M GOING TO HAVE A GOOD TIME (August 12)

The Spanish musical that many were waiting for. The Great songs from Hombres G are the leitmotif of a film directed by David Serrano with Dani Rovira and Raúl Arvalo. In it we discover a group of friends who live their lives, both in their adolescence and as adults, to the rhythm of the songs of the legendary Spanish pop group.

nope! (August 19)

jordan peelethe director of the very disturbing let me out Y Usreturn to the load with another horror film full of mystery. A story that promises to make your hair stand on end by showing a threat from above and hangs over a small town in the interior of California.

MY GOD, BUT WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO US? (August 19)

Christian Claviera French movie star whom we have seen in global hits like The visitors and in Astrix and Oblix vs. Caesar, he returns to his role as the cranky father-in-law. On this occasion, with the pressure that comes with inviting the parents of each of his sons-in-law to his house.

TADEO JONES 3. THE EMERALD TABLE (August 26)

Tadeo Jones returns to the charge. In this third animated feature film, the intrepid adventurer must travel with his girlfriend Sara and her inseparable friends (Jeff the dog, Mummy and Belzoni the parrot) different corners of the world to stop a spell that has been unleashed after opening a sarcophagus.

DESPUES DE. INFINITE LOVE (August 26)

The cinematographic saga that has as origin the best sellers of Anna Todd comes to an end. In this third installment, the The relationship between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) seems to have come to fruition. Above all, when they find that their differences are not as many as they thought. Neither is she that sweet and good girl who got to college nor is he that cruel boy that she fell in love with.