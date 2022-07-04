Sylvester Stallone trades a $150,000 car for this…

Sylvester Stallone, a veteran Hollywood reference in several movie successes, has accumulated incredible luxury cars throughout his career, highlighting an elegant $150,000 plus another special one that you will love. Keep reading…

July 04, 2022 11:32 a.m.

Sylvester Stallone He is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other characters who left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date continues to be enthusiastic about his films.

The actor’s heritage is amazing, exceeding 450 million dollars plus a whole compendium of properties, current projects and businesses that add to his fortune to continue acquiring more luxury cars, a detail that is his passion after acting.

Between Bugatti, Corvette, Rolls-Royce and moreeach acquisition is simply one more luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire, with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transport that includes sporty, off-road and elegant.

To highlight one in particular, we look at the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG offering V8 engine, maximum torque of 850 Nm / 2,500 rpm, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, nine-speed automatic transmission plus maximum speed of 300 km/h, the ideal journey without limits at an approximate cost of 150 thousand dollars.

Model Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

Said model shines in presence, manufacturing and internal comfort for its passengers, allowing them to live the best of experiences, in addition to enjoying its advanced technology, sound quality in its horns and a spacious environment with the purpose of driving together with the best company.

However, he usually changes it to Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory that reaches 340 km/h in maximum speed, hiding a V12 6.0 engine in power of 720 CV, plus 92 Nm with incomparable performance that honors one of the most powerful brands on the track with the plus of ergonomic seats to enjoy comfortably .

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory

