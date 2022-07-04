Stephen King confesses that he could not with ‘Transformers’ and left the theater

Photo credit: Getty Images

Stephen King has confessed that, in his entire adult life, He has only left the movie theater with one movie: ‘Transformers’by Michael Bay.

The master of terror was thus responding to a tweet from Linwood Barclay, writer of crime novels, who stated that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ had the dubious honor of being the first movie he came out of in years.

King opened the debate to his Twitter followers by asking what other movies people had abandoned, prompting over 7,000 responses.

Although his only film as a film director (‘The Rise of the Machines’, 1985) was a fiasco, King’s opinion is well respected within the industry. And it is that the works of the artist have fed a few families of the profession thanks to the more than 100 adaptations that have been carried out on his novels and his stories, and the best-known names of the genre such as George A. Romero, John Carpenter or Tobe Hooper have worked on films with scripts based on their writings.

Also, the writer from Maine is not one to hold back. His anger over the years with Stanley Kubrick is notorious for not faithfully adapting his novel ‘The Shining’, and recently Stephen King charged against those responsible for ‘Stranger Things’ for dividing season 4 into two halves (as Andy Muschietti also did with ‘It’).

Although Stephen King’s words towards Michael Bay were harsh, Bay may not entirely disagree with the author of ‘Carrie’. Bay recently spoke about some of the franchise’s failures, saying he wished he had walked away from the series after directing ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon.’



“I did too manyBay said. “Steven Spielberg told me: ‘Do three and then stop‘. And I said I’d stop. But the studio begged me to do a fourth, and that one also made a billion. And then I said I’m going to stop here… But they begged me again. I should have stopped. [Pero] at least they were fun to do.”

Still, it seems the franchise is in good health without him. ‘Transformers: The awakening of the beasts’ will begin a new trilogy of the saga in June 2023.