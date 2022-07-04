Spotify refreshes with Summer 2022 songs and playlists

The freshest Spotify playlist to stream under the umbrella is Summer 2022. Inside are the most recent releases by Italian artists, such as “La Dolce Vita” by Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei, “Extasi”, by Fred De Palma, “Young Wannabe” by Nuclear Tactical Penguins and “I Love You Baby” by Jovanotti and Sixpm.

There is no shortage of international hits that are having great success in recent weeks, such as “As It Was” by Harry Styles, and “Where Did You Go?” featuring MNEK with Jax Jones. As confirmed by the last Wrapped campaign in December, Italian users love to listen to the Rap genre (Sfera Ebbasta the most listened to artist in 2021) and Italian hits of all kinds (Sangiovanni’s “malibu” was the most listened to song of the year last).

It is therefore not surprising that Spotify’s Summer 2022 playlist includes a wide representation of Italian artists, including: Elodie, Irama, Rkomi, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, ANNA, i Boomdabash, sangiovanni and many others. Here are some of the songs that you can listen to with Spotify’s Summer 2022 playlist and that will mark our summer:

“LA DOLCE VITA” by Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei

“Extasi” by Fred De Palma

“Young Wannabe” of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins

“Shakerando” by Rhove

“I Love You Baby” by Jovanotti and Sixpm

“Clap Your Hands” by Kungs

“Ritmo” by Raffa FL

“Caramello” by Rocco Hunt, Elettra Lamborghini and Lola Indigo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“Where Did You Go?” by Jax Jones and MNEK

“Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

“Gasolina” by ANNA

“Tropicana” by Boomdabash and Annalisa

“5 Gocce” by Irama and Rkomi

“Hace Calor” by Kaleb Di Masi, Sfera Ebbasta, Rvfv and Omar Varela

“Tribal” by Elodie

“BUBBLE” by Takagi & Ketra, thasup and Salmo

“Crazy What Love Can Do” by David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill

“Ferrari” by James Hype and Migy Delarosa

The other playlists of summer 2022

Spotify thinks of everyone, so on the platform it is also possible to discover many other playlists indicated to accompany users in the hottest months of the year:

pov: your summer is a movie – brand new and surprising, it’s the perfect soundtrack to an alternative summer, where a little laugh and a little cry.

Italian Summer – which includes all the Italian hits of now and past years.

Summer: the Classics of the Past – all the Italian and international songs that have depopulated in the past summers.

Summer Chill – the ideal songs to relax by the pool or under an umbrella.

Sapore di Sale – for those who love vintage and want to relive the atmosphere of Italian beaches in the 50s and 60s.

The global playlist with Måneskin

In addition to the playlists designed for Italian listeners, the global one, Songs of Summer, is also available, with all the hottest hits for a summer season full of energy. Among the songs that promise to mark the summer of 2022 for listeners all over the world there is also “SUPERMODEL” by Måneskin, followed by an increasingly international audience.

The playlist contains songs by some of the artists most loved by music fans, including “As it Was” by Harry Styles, “Big Energy” by Latto, “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny (feat. Bomba Estéreo) and the new track of Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” offering a variety of genres and styles.

