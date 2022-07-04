Sofía Vergara: Latin star on her way to turning 50

For eleven seasons, Sofia Vergara was “Gloria Delgado-Prichett”, one of the main characters of the celebrated American television comedy “ModernFamily”which established her not only as one of the reference Latin actresses in Hollywood but also as one of the highest paid actresses on American television.

A role with which she not only won over the public: four-time winner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for best comedy cast on television, Vergara was nominated three times for the award for best comedy actress, and four times she was nominated for best supporting actress in both the awards Emmy as in the Golden Globes.

Sofia Vergara turns 50. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

(NINA PROMER)

In a totally different facet, he will soon star in the production of Netflix “Griselda”, a miniseries produced by the creators of “Narcos” in which Sofía Vergara will get into the skin of the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Godmother of Cocaine” or “The Black Widow”.

Blanco headed one of the world’s largest drug cartels until her assassination in 2012. “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to run a billion-dollar empire years before many of her rivals. the most notorious drug lords that we know so much,” the Colombian actress said in a statement after the announcement of the miniseries.

The actress Sofía Vergara in the first image published as the Colombian drug trafficker Griselad Blanco, for the series “Griselda”, produced by Netflix. Photo: Netflix (Supplied)

In “Griselda”, directed by fellow Colombian Andrés Baiz and which will have six episodes, Vergara will play one of the founders of the Medellin cartel that acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early 1970s. the 1980s, a pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States.

After spending almost two decades incarcerated in the United States after her arrest in 1985, she was deported to Colombia, where she lived in hiding until she was murdered in 2012 in a butcher shop in a popular neighborhood of Medellín.

It has little to do with the “Gloria Delgado” that she made famous in “Modern Family”, a character that on more than one occasion the actress from Barranquilla has recalled the stereotypes she has had to face to make a hole in the mecca of cinema.

“I think I’ll always be stereotyped, but I’m not afraid to be. I am Latina. I have this accent. I’m lucky to have gotten this role and to have shown people that I can be funny”, she said about the success of her character in “Modern Family”, which she reached after many years of auditions in which no one knew where to place her precisely because those stereotypes.

“I am a natural blonde. But when I started acting, I would go to auditions and they wouldn’t know where to put me because she was voluptuous and had an accent, but she had blonde hair. It was ignorance: they thought that all Latinas look like Salma Hayek”.

FROM LATIN TELEVISION TO HOLLYWOOD STAR

Born in Barranquilla (Colombia), on July 10, 1972, Sofía Margarita Vergara She began her professional career as an advertising and catwalk model, until rising to fame after her participation as a presenter at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, and shortly after she moved to Miami, where she signed an exclusive contract with the Univision.

Vergara presented the programs “Out of Series” and “A que no te dares”, before her participation in the telenovela “Acapulco, body and soul”, of the Mexican Televisa, and being one of the presenters at the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network, which opened the doors of the English-speaking public and her first roles in Hollywood, where she debuted with the movie “Big Trouble”, although her first notable role was in the movie “Chasing Papi” (2003), along with roselyn sanchez and Jaci Velasquez.

The Colombian has participated in more than twenty films, in several of them as a dubbing actress, the last of them “Koati” (2021), of which she is also a producer, and on television, in addition to being an actress, she has stood out for his work as a jury on the program “America’s Got Talent” since 2020.

A US citizen since the end of 2014, after two decades residing in the country, the actress obtained a new recognition when in May 2015 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thus becoming the second Colombian to achieve it, after that Shakira I would have done it four years earlier.

Sofía Vergara is married to actor Joe Manganiello EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU

(RINGO CHIU|RINGO CHIU)

At that time, Forbes magazine included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world, a list in Vergara ranked 32nd, and between 2013 and 2020 she was one of the highest paid actresses, not only on American television, but in the world.

Married since 2015 with the actor joe manganiello (known among other works for her role in the series “True Blood” and the movie “Magic Mike”), Sofía Vergara has a son, Manolo, born in 1991, fruit of the first marriage of the actress with the Colombian José Luis González.

Miriam Soto / EFE