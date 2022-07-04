Sita Abellán, Rihanna’s friend from Murcia, announces that she is pregnant

The Murcian model Sita Abellan It is one of the Spanish with more international recognition for its unique style. That’s why, like celebrities What is it, has announced that she is pregnant in an impressive cover in the magazine Number.

The Spaniard, who became famous for her unique style after appearing in the video clip of Rihanna Bitch Better Have My Money in 2015, currently working as J Balvin’s stylist and has a large community on social networks.

Among the congratulations he has received on his Instagram account after making the news public, there are big names in fashion from Spain and from across the pond. Pelayo Diaz, Jedet, RosaliaMaría Escoté, Natalia Ferviú, Miranda Makaroff or Naomi Campbellamong others.

“The world is not ready for this great gift”, he wrote next to the publication, where he showed that he was going to launch into a look pregnant even more daring than that of her friend Rihanna.

The one from Barbados and the one from Murcia have been intimate since they worked together and now it seems that they are sharing experiences while waiting for their first child. In the famous images of the singer shopping for baby clothes at the supermarket, fans have discovered that Sita accompanies her.

The two wear more comfortable and wider sets, but they continue to take care of the style in the most everyday situations. Both are in an advanced state of pregnancy and many are waiting to see if They will give birth on similar dates.