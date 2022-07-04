Short horror movies, the best you must watch on Netflix (if you dare)

Can’t you stand the horror movies? Perhaps what you need is a short option so that you can get the hang of it and become one of the millions of fans around the world.

Horror movies have given us great moments throughout history (like that scene where Jack Nicholson breaks the bathroom door with an axe, or Spielberg’s famous shark swimming on the beach), but not everyone has the stomach or the heart to sit through a disturbing story for hours, and for that there are little “tastes” in the form of of shorter movies.

short films there are all genres and styles, they are a good way to have a break and stop thinking about our daily problems and dramas, and, according to psychology, in their horror version they can be especially good, since, as he explains health linethey can help you to have more resilience, they teach you to face your fears and even help to release stress.

The idea of Freddy Krueger (which was a big element in the most recent season of Stranger Things) maybe it makes you cringe, but it can be very good for you and Netflix it has a good selection of movies that are not too long, so you don’t suffer.

Netflix Short Horror Movies Worth Watching:

The Turning

Duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

finn wolfhard, from Stranger Things, stars in this film based on the famous novel by Henry James, The Turn of the Screw. The story follows a woman who is hired to take care of two strange children in a lonely mansion, but she soon realizes that there is something strange in that place and that they could all be in danger, but everything is so strange, that she does not know. if it’s real or if it’s just your mind playing against you.

hush

Duration: 1 hour 21 minutes