Shakira’s mansion in Miami: the photos of all the rooms

Shakira had decided to put this impressive mansion up for sale for the sum of $15.9 million dollars. However, her plans changed once she split from Gerard Piqué after being together for 12 years and being parents to Milan and Sasha.

They assure that the Colombian singer wants to settle on the property with her children. Shakira’s property is on a half-acre lot and has 847 square meters of living space spread over 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

It was originally built in 1951, but the 44-year-old singer did a total remodel and expansion, adding three rooms. In addition, the design offers a lot of privacy, with two wings separated from each other, but large spaces to meet with family and friends, according to guacamouly.com.

In one of the most sought after and best valued neighborhoods in Miami, with the best views of the sea. Some of the neighbors are: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez, Ricky Martin, Michael Bay and Matt Damon, among others.

Several of Shakira’s properties share the same aesthetic, including the one in Barcelona, ​​which, like this one, has elegant and minimalist decoration, with white as the dominant tone. She achieves this by collaborating with architects Ben Lopez & Associates and interior decorator Renata Lessa Bastos.

“Shakira’s taste is airy, bright and warm with a mix of white textures and there are hints of silver metallics, she doesn’t like gold, with additions of lavender, lilac and fuchsia here and there to give it a bit of color” Bastos explained to the publication Architectural Digest.

“There are also traces of her Lebanese and Middle Eastern heritage infused into the otherwise minimalist interiors, including bone-encrusted pieces, handmade decorative mirrors, and a low-key ‘hookah’ sitting area,” the decorator added. of interiors.

Its kitchen is very spacious and modern, it has a long counter where the stove and sink are located, as well as an island in the center, double oven and refrigerator, which are integrated into the wall as cabinets.

Outside there is a large pool with a teak plank floor, with several lounge chairs and armchairs to relax around palm trees. As if this were not enough, it also has a private dock with 30 meters of access to Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay.

Shakira’s mansion (Photo guacamouly.com).

