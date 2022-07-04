Shakira in trouble with the taxman, risks ending up in prison: “But she wants to admit everything and pay the millionaire fine”

Shakira is once again under the sword of Damocles. After twelve years of love with the footballer Gerard Piquéfather of children Milan And Sashathe official separation and the spotlight constantly focused on her private life, the pop star is now also in danger of ending behind the bars. The reason? A searing defeat on appeal in the case for tax fraud brought against her by the Spanish state. A few months ago, the singer was in fact accused of having escaped 14.5 million euros, taxed on his income between 2012 and 2014. A very prosperous period, during which he was expecting his firstborn and the relationship with the Blaugrana champion was stable and happy. The Colombian diva has always claimed to be one “Nomad without roots”but to betray it were numerous tests: i payments by credit card, le photocirculated on social media, which often immortalized her in bars in Barcelona with friends and the decision to carry on her first pregnancy in a private clinic.

Until today, come on Piqué’s advice, Shakira has always tried to build a defensive wall against the taxman. The Spanish player had managed, in the past, to delete a hefty fine and had thus suggested to the ex-partner to oppose resistence to pressure from the Spanish state. The music now seems to have changed and, once the relationship between the two ended, the pop star would have invited her lawyers to reverse course. “Shakira wants to reach an agreement that allows her to avoid jail. After years of denying she wants to admit everything and to pay a millionaire fine, ”revealed a source a El Paris. The singer doesn’t want to go to jail, but the main goal is to avoid a media process which would bring it back to the center of the most varied gossip. “Wants to close this judicial chapter that touches her a lot from an emotional point of view ”, explained the insider. After filing the matter with the taxman, Shakira would like to move to You love mewhere in 2010, before meeting Piqué, he bought a villa.