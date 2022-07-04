Shakira confirms: “Gerad Piqué and I have separated”

Between Shakira and Gerad Piqué is really breaking. After two days of indiscretions, launched by the Spaniard El Periodico, the official confirmation of the Colombian singer has arrivedwhich in an official statement explains: “We are sorry to confirm that we have separated. Now to preserve the good of our childrenwhich are our main priorities, we ask you to respect our privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Last June 2nd El Periodico had written that the singer, 45, and the footballer, 35, parents of two children, Milan (9) and Sasha (7), stood for “break up with»Because she had« caught him with another woman“. To be precise, with «a young blonde in her twenties, who studies and works as an event hostess “. The Catalan daily added that the champion had already been «back for a month to live alonemoving into his apartmentIn Carrer de Muntaner, a beautiful area north of Barcelona where he lived with Shakira before moving to Esplugues of the Llobregat. In the article, then, a Piqué was painted “Loose and out of control”, lost on good nights with teammate Riqui Puig and unspecified “other women” around the nightclubs of the city. As for his new flame, the twenty-year-old blonde, “Shakira knows who she is. It is precisely her appearance in the footballer’s life that led the couple to decide to live apart“. El Periodico spoke of “temporary separation”, but the temporary one after the singer’s statement seems to have become definitive.

And to think that the two were one of the longest-lived couples in world show business. Their love blossomed eleven years ago. To be precise, in the summer of 2010, thanks to the video clip by Waka Waka, the anthem of the World Cup in South Africa. Since they were together, several times according to gossip they had been on the verge of breaking up. The first crisis, according to the media, occurred in 2012. Then it was said that the couple was about to break out why he was having an affair with Bar Rafaeli. In the summer of 2017 something very similar had happened: everyone gave the couple for “burst”, speaking this time of an alleged betrayal of her. In the past, Shakira and Piqué had never bothered to comment on the rumors of crisis. This time, however, there is official confirmation.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Shakira-Piqué, there is an air of separation: “betrayal” hypothesis

Gerard Piqué and Shakira: couple’s birthday

Shakira asks for a photo of the Maneskin: “Shall we make music together?”

Cannes Film Festival 2022, Shakira’s look