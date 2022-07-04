Salmo provokes Selvaggia Lucarelli, she replies: it’s a fight

Fire back and forth on Instagram between Salmo and Selvaggia Lucarelli . It all started last year, when the journalist, along with other singers, harshly condemned the rapper’s concert in Olbia. In Italy there was still a state of emergency for Covid-19 and few vaccines available. “It was the hardest year of my life. Abusive concert, album, acting in the TV series, directing the soundtrack, making a new album, preparing the live for San Siro … “, recently wrote Psalm on his account, thus recalling that episode.

Psalm’s sexist phrase

“What abusive concert?”asked a follower. “Ask Selvaggia Su * arelli”, the artist replied, obtaining not a few consents. The writer replied on her account as follows: “I don’t know Salmo, I think he is also good. A year ago I took the liberty of saying that his concert in Olbia without authorization, with a pandemic that still claimed many victims, was a mistake”. “He never replied on the merits – he added – but even after some time, the lousy sexist joke by crippling my surname as the average hater has not been able to keep it. Thousands of likes and “Ahaha” follow. Go on like this. Perhaps in two millennia, males will be able to respond to a woman by looking beyond their own dick. Perhaps”.

Psalm’s reply

“Don’t cry Wild. They’ve crippled my surname a thousand times. Please get it over with this sexism stuff that has nothing to do with it. Opinioninstagram victimhood is over now. Perhaps”, he counter replied Psalm which then removed the comment.