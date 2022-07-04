Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham… wants Cristiano Ronaldo: there’s a documentary waiting for him!

CR7’s possible farewell to United has sparked a number of possibilities. There are those who talk about a transfer to Bayern Munich, who explain that it could be the first big shot of the new Chelsea and who … want it at Wrexham.

Between saying and doing there is a pharaonic salary involved, but who is it that would not want Cristiano Ronaldo in his team? The Portuguese has not yet returned to Carrington to make the acquaintance of Ten Hag who already from England are sure of his will to leave Manchester United for the second time. Something that, needless to say, puts everyone on alert, also because if the five-time Golden Ball were to change team again it would be global news. So, new club names are popping up all the time interested in his services. There are those who talk about a transfer to Bayern Munich, who explain that it could be the first big shot of the new Chelsea and who … want it at Wrexham.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the National League, His Majesty’s first non-professional football series? Absurd to even think about it, but considering that the Red Dragons certainly have an important presidency, it is obvious that the issue is news. The Welsh club, which however plays in the English championships, is in fact owned by two Hollywood actors: Rob McElhenney, actor and producer of There’s always the sun in Philadelphia, and above all Ryan Reynolds, one of the most famous stars in world cinema . The two bought Wrexham in 2021 and have every intention of taking the club to the football that matters. And what better way to do it than … by courting the Portuguese champion?

As the Sun, McElhenney reacted to social news about CR7’s possible farewell to Manchester United in the face of an acceptable offer with a few words on Twitter: “Let’s define what is ‘acceptable’.” A joke, of course, which however sparked general hilarity. Sure, Wrexham have a lot of competition to get the Portuguese to wear their shirt, but they sure would be … the right man in the right place. Last season the Welsh attempted an approach to League Two but ended the season in tears, losing in the playoffs to Grimsby. It is therefore logical that CR7 could make the difference for the landing place among professionals. But there is another thing that the club could offer the Lusitanian: a documentary is in production, which will be broadcast by Disney +, which tells the new life of the club. And basically Cristiano … didn’t he always say that he dreams of being an actor?

