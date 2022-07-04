Rihanna surprises her fans when she and her partner A$AP Rocky visit hair salon at Crystal Palace

Rihanna surprised British fans by being spotted at a South London hair salon with A$AP Rocky.

On Friday (July 1), the rapper headlined the Wireless Festival at Crystal Palace Park.

In the hours afterward, A$AP and his partner Rihanna, who recently welcomed their first child together, were spotted at Star Fade Barbers, a local hair salon.

Images were shared on social media of fans gathering outside the barbershop, showing A$AP getting her hair done.

Rihanna could be seen wearing dark glasses and filming the crowd from inside the establishment.

“RIHANNA IS CURRENTLY AT CRYSTAL PALACE,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Asap Rocky calmly gets a haircut in South London while Rihanna watches,” another fan joked.

“I was literally a couple of feet from Rihanna last night after she saw ASAP perform on Wireless,” one Twitter user wrote, posting a clip from outside the salon.

“It’s not ASAP Rocky who’s getting a hair pattern for Wireless. And Rihanna is here in London too,” another commenter wrote.

A passerby told ITVNews that the couple had been driving down Anerley Hill when A$AP stopped the car and entered the store.

“Everybody saw A$AP get out first and then probably like 30 seconds later he got back in the car to get Rihanna out. Then everyone took notice and there was a stir,” she stated.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a boy, in May.