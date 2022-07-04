Rihanna reappears with a daring outfit after giving birth

Riri made her grand entrance in tight black leggings, during a music festival in London.

Almost two months after becoming the mother of a child, singer Rihanna made her first appearance at a public event. The new mother attended a music festival in London, where the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, was to perform.

The interpreter of “Only girl”, who captured all the media attention, appeared in a daring outfit made up of black leggings, a sexy black top and an oversized bomber jacket.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting a baby in January with a series of snowy photos taken on the streets of Harlem in which the star sported a long pink coat partially unbuttoned, revealing her prominent bare belly despite the frigid New York temperatures.

Since then, in practically all the public activities in which she appeared, Rihanna wore extravagant models that revealed her advanced state of pregnancy.

A sign that the birth was near, at the beginning of the month Rihanna did not attend the MET gala in New York, an appointment that is not usually missed.

Rihanna has kept the mystery surrounding the release of her next album for years. Her last official studio album dates back to 2016.

The Barbadian-born artist, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, became a billionaire with music and now with a successful career in the world of lingerie, makeup and fashion.

The couple had made their relationship official last year, after years of persistent rumours.

Rihanna is the “love of my life,” A$AP Rocky told GQ magazine in May 2021.