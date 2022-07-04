Rihanna reappears after giving birth and becomes the coolest mom

Rihanna She just made her first public appearance since welcoming her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 13.

On July 1, the magnificent FENTY BEAUTY was photographed in Bromley, London, where she saw Rocky perform at the Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace Park. In the photo, shared by the interpreter festival, you can see Rihanna Wearing black leggings and a black Prada jacket with feather details around the hood and wrists. She wears her long hair down and finishes off the look with a choker necklace.

Rihanna She is an expert in outerwear. In fact, when the singer revealed her pregnancy with a photo shoot in late January 2022, she was wearing an archival bright pink Chanel jacket. For her photo, she left her coat almost unbuttoned to show off her growing belly. In the months before sharing the happy news, she was photographed in a series of colorful oversized jackets.

A$AP Rocky says that in addition to puffer coats, crop tops and cut-out catsuits, you can often find Rihanna in clothes straight from her closet: “It just so happens that we naturally look good together,” she said in an interview with Dazed in May: “You know, we’d have a really hard time forcing ourselves to match before we left the house. Sometimes we match perfectly, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt she likes, I expect it to be stolen…but then I have to steal it again.”

We love the looks with which the singers officially debut as future parents!Instagram: @ririgalbadd

Though Rihanna Sporting several trend-setting looks throughout her pregnancy, the “Diamonds” singer has stepped out of the public eye since giving birth to her son in May. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents,” a source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said on May 19. People on May 19: “Rihanna is already a wonderful mother.”

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Vicky Reyes.