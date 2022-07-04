Ricky Martin’s bad moment: he was denounced for domestic violence

Ricky Martin He is going through a difficult few weeks. Last Wednesday, the interpreter of “Your memory” received a lawsuit from his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, in which he claims the sum of three million dollars in unpaid commissions. In the midst of this scandal, the Puerto Rican Police confirmed this weekend a protection order issued against the artist for a complaint of domestic violence.

the former manager filed last week the complaint in a court of The Angelsin which he claims to have protected singer of the consequences of his “reckless indiscretions”. Drucker I work with the musician in two periods, during 2014 and 2018, and from May 2020 to April 2022. According to the brief, “He did it not only because he was his manager, but also because he thought Martin was his dear friend.”

According to Rebecca, Ricky would have had problems other than personal problems, so she claims to have saved his career. “Problems with the nanny he hired to take care of his children, non-payment of taxes and his substance abuse, among other issues” he expressed drucker’s lawyer on the demand.

The headaches never seem to end Ricky Martin, which has not yet ruled on the matter. The serious complaint against Jwan Yosef’s partner, was issued by the judge Raiza Cajigas Campbellof Court of First Instance of San Juan (Puerto Rico). Because it is a low case the Law for the Prevention and Intervention against Domestic Violencethe Puerto Rico Police did not reveal the name of the petitioning party.

