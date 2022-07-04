Ricardo Salinas and the controversial message about the continuity of Martinoli and Luis García on TV Azteca

Without a doubt, the pair of TV Azteca commentators made up of Christian Martinoli Y Luis Garcia They have marked an era in Mexican sports television thanks to their way of narrating and analyzing soccer matches.

This has made them the favorite of many fans. The competition has tried to surpass them, but it has been almost impossible. Their narrations have become a hallmark and it is difficult to imagine them outside of the Ajusco television station.

would leave??? Well, not even if I had them tied pic.twitter.com/FVfag7dDdX – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) July 2, 2022

However, the owner of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliegowho is also active in social networks, responded to a user about whether he would let go of two of his figures from his television station and his statement implied that he leaves the doors open for them to go to other companies.

The user’s question was, “If more teams leave, would you let Martinoli and Dr García go to other television stations?”, to which the businessman replied, “Would I leave??? Well, not even if I had them tied up.” It should be remembered that TV Azteca will only have the transmissions of the Mazatlan and the Pueblawell Necaxa and the FC Juarez they will now be broadcast on TUDN.