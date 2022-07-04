Principe bachata Prince Royce at Milan Latin Festival – Music

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUN 30 – Prince Royce returns to the Milan Latin Festival tomorrow, with his “Classic Tour” to celebrate 10 years of a career full of great international successes that have contributed to making bachata one of the Latin genres most loved all over the world.



Prince Royce, pseudonym of Geoffrey Royce Rojas de Léon, is an American singer-songwriter of Dominican origin. Over the past 12 years, he has become the global idol of the genre by earning 24 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 20 Premios lo Nuestro, 20 Premios Youth, 9 Latin AMAs and 14 Latin Grammy nominations.



The superstar with over 79 million followers on social media sold out in many of the most prestigious venues in Latin America and the United States. In February 2019 Prince Royce was the first and only tropical artist to perform at the Houston Rodeo at NRG Stadium, where he brought over 55,000 fans.



Some of his collaborations include those with: Shakira, Marc Anthony, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Becky G, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Thalia, Maná, Daddy Yankee, Anitta, Ludacris, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Farruko and Maluma , among others. On 9 August 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed “Prince Royce Day” in New York City, for his contributions to society and for being an example for young people to follow.



Additionally, the artist entered the Bronx Hall of Fame in 2017 with a street named after him, becoming the youngest public figure to do so.



Recently, he released “Te espero” with Argentine artist Maria Becerra and “Si te Preguntan … ‘in collaboration with Jhay Wheeler and Nicky Jam. Two romantic bachates to” melt broken hearts and sweeten the ears of the whole world. “.



