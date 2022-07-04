Pregnant Rihanna’s Coperni Crop Top: Another Ode to Unprecedented Pregnancy

It’s not what you’re thinking. Despite the guests, the gift bags and the personalized sports car, what happened in Los Angeles yesterday was not the baby shower of Rihanna. Actually, what happened is that the pregnant singer pulled out of the sleeve another sensational look not related to maternity for the latest release from Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna with custom Coperni and a chain on her belly. Kevin Mazur

The crop top Rihanna’s long-sleeved silver skirt and matching sequin maxi skirt are two custom pieces from Coperni, the brand whose high school-themed Fall/Winter 2022 show featured Lila Moss in a memorable baby blue minidress and sneakers; and Bella Hadid with a completely transparent LBD.

Needless to say, impending motherhood didn’t stop Bad Gal Riri from introducing the Coperni aesthetic into her own wardrobe. And why would it be? From the colored leather dress peach who chose to attend the Off-White fashion show in Paris, until the dior nightgown with transparencies that she wore to attend the autumn/winter 2022 collection of Maria Grazia Chiuri, Rihanna’s latest looks have focused on celebrating her belly. And despite who she weighs, she has never been more radiant.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk.