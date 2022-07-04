Parents are asked to be aware of their children’s symptoms of ASD

Juarez City- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) urged mothers, fathers and caregivers to know and be attentive to symptoms that lead to suspect that their child has Autism Spectrum Disorder (TEA), this in order to request timely medical attention and start treatment at an early age, because this expands the possibilities of making them independent, productive and functional people.

The Directorate of Medical Benefits of the IMSS explained that there are minors with ASD who show differences in development when they are babies, especially those related to the development of social skills and language, since within said condition, alterations in development occur at a higher level. cerebral. From newborns to 18 months of age, the institute explained, the symptoms are observed in socialization.

For example, Social Security pointed out, it may be that when carrying them, babies do not anticipate stretching their arms, social smiling is delayed, they do not show joy when playing, as well as the absence of affectionate behavior for their parents and relatives, There is also indifference to the presence or absence of an adult, and on many occasions they avoid making eye contact with those who approach them.

In the field of communication there may be unexpected, exaggerated or unjustified crying; they also do not point with an index finger at something that interests them, the appearance of babbling is delayed or does not appear and another does not respond to its name; in behaviors and attitudes, they can present an unusual passivity, not allowing changes, and as for the game, they can spend several hours with an object in a repetitive way.

Between 18 to 36 months, there are also varied symptoms such as: not participating in simple social interactions such as saying goodbye, not sharing interests, not starting games, not looking for parents when in a place, nor being comforted when faced with a fall or blow, another characteristic at this age, is also the avoidance of visual and physical contact, in case of being touched it shows irritability and/or rejection.

Affiliates with Autism Spectrum Disorder receive an assessment by a psychiatrist, and if deemed necessary, start pharmacological treatment if changes in behavior, affective or psychosis are found, and make a referral according to the needs of support services. of Psychology, Pediatrics, Neuropediatrics and/or Genetics, if necessary and if available.