Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale after the wedding: “Thank you, a lot of affection”
With a click on Instagram Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale they thanked everyone for the support they received on the occasion of their wedding. “A flood of joy and affection”wrote the singer on her account while the former partner of Pier Silvio Berlusconi she just posted a heart. The reception was held at the Castello di Velona for a few guests, all dressed in white while the two radiant brides changed their dress for the evening. Pascale in a super sexy jumpsuit while Turci opted for a bodycon one shoulder mermaid dress – both always in white.
The dedication of Paola Turci
During the party Paola Turci sang for Francesca Pascale You are a great thing by Domenico Modugno. Greetings from many celebrities, including: Laura Pausini, Mara Venier, Patty Pravo, Elena Sofia Ricci, Renzo Rubino, Samuele Bersani, Donatella Rettore, Fiordaliso, Pamela Prati, Alessandro Cecchi Paone, Ema Stokholma, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Giusy Ferreri . On the web there is also the video, exclusive of Il Giorno, of the moment of joint marriage in Palazzo dei Prioriin front of the mayor Silvio Franceschelli when the applause starts and they hug each other tightly, very moved by the few guests who do the hola.