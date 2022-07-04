Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale after the wedding: “Thank you, a lot of affection”

With a click on Instagram Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale they thanked everyone for the support they received on the occasion of their wedding. “A flood of joy and affection”wrote the singer on her account while the former partner of Pier Silvio Berlusconi she just posted a heart. The reception was held at the Castello di Velona for a few guests, all dressed in white while the two radiant brides changed their dress for the evening. Pascale in a super sexy jumpsuit while Turci opted for a bodycon one shoulder mermaid dress – both always in white.