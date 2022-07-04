Olivia Newton-John, Michelle Rodríguez, Zachary Quinto and more Hollywood stars who participated in the ayahuasca ritual in Peru | celebrities | Famous

The ayahuasca It is an indigenous drink originally from the Amazon that is made with different plants and used in rituals for its hallucinogenic effect. The popularity of this ‘magic drink’ has reached the world of Hollywood, so many celebrities have experimented with this traditional medicine. In this note we tell you what the artists said when remembering that episode that marked their lives.

Which celebrities participated in the ayahuasca ritual in Peru?

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodríguez, actress of “Fast and Furious”, said that when she did the ayahuasca ritual she remembered the death of her cast partner, actor Paul Walker. “My ayahuasca trip made me feel sad… because of the fact that he left me here… It wasn’t so much sadness that he left, but rather jealousy that he left first,” she said.

Michelle Rodriguez. Photo: Instagram / Michelle Rodriguez

Olivia Newton-John

Actress Olivia Newton-John traveled to the Peruvian jungle with her husband, John Estaerling, where a healer invited them to experiment with vegetation. “I performed the ayahuasca ritual and shared a few days with the Indians. They are all wonderful people. Peru is an enchanting land,” said the star of the “Grease” movie.

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto, an actor from “Star Trek”, came to Peru, where he was also part of an ayahuasca ceremony. “If you go with an open mind, I think he can be very healing. I think it’s a medicine, I don’t think it’s a drug. Ayahuasca, physically and emotionally, has the power to heal. And I experienced it in many ways, ”he revealed in an interview for Details magazine.

Pedro Capo

Not only Hollywood stars have lived this unique experience. Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó said that at the age of 19 he arrived in Peru with a friend of his, who introduced him to the medicine of ayahuasca. Now, the singer assures that his musical success is thanks to the ‘magic drink’.

“I spent 15 days in the jungle. It was an experience that changed my life for the better. I attribute to the medicine of ayahuasca the process of my emotional, spiritual, physical health, and even my success in music… It has been a source of inspiration for my songs”, she maintained.

Pedro Capo. Photo: Instagram

What celebrities tried ayahuasca in other countries?

There are also celebrities who have tried ayahuasca outside of Peru because the concoction is found in other countries, such as Costa Rica, Brazil and more. These are the experiences of some of them:

Will Smith

For his part, actor Will Smith mentioned that he had a terrible experience when he tried ayahuasca. In an interview with David Letterman, the protagonist of “I am a legend” stated that “it was the most infernal psychological experience” of his life, since he saw himself without money and with his artistic career ruined.

“I drank… and I’m drinking sitting there, and all of a sudden it’s like I started to see all my money flying, and my house was going, and my career was going, and I was trying to grab my money, and my career and everything. my life was being destroyed,” Smith said.

Megan fox

Actress Megan Fox went to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a proper environment with indigenous people. “I thought it was going to be like a glamping, kind of a five-star experience, but you get there and you’re really in the middle of the jungle,” said the “Transformers” star.

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan said that the Amazon drink changed her life and even helped her overcome stress and the loss of a child. “It was very strong for me. I watched my whole life go by and had to let go of everything dark from my past that I was holding on to. Since then I feel different. I am free and fresh now,” she revealed.

Sting (vocalist for The Police)

Sting, lead singer of the group The Police, traveled with his wife to the Brazilian jungle and this is what he remembered about his experience with ayahuasca: “Every leaf, every flower, every insect called me. It was a feeling of being connected that fascinated me.”