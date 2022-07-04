Neymar and the suggestion Barcelona, ​​is a return possible?

Most certainly noteconomic problems e las palancas chased and joined by Barcelona are not destined to take Neymar back. But it was he who raised the bar on the transfer market with a transfer from more than 200 million which doubled the most expensive in history by making what everyone thought impossible, possible.

The will to take a step further Messito then play it together again 4 years after and see oneself, at times, obscured by Mbappé. 5 years ago, on the day of the signing, Neymar probably did not imagine such an evolution, a continuous buying of stars and then changing his mind in the summer of 2022 and suddenly changing his modus operandi.

Neymar, Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Neymar Signs For PSG / Aurelien Meunier / GettyImages

After the statements by Al-Khelaifi many players were virtually put at the door, the media indulged themselves by building hypotheses on who should leave PSG according to the president. Neymar would be one of them, but second the team the Brazilian champion would have renewed his contract for a further year. According to reports from the French newspaper, last spring the patron of Paris feared losing Kylian Mbappe, destined tol Real Madrid and in the renewal of Neymar’s contract he would have helped to insert an automatic renewal clause for two years. The first was activated on 1 July 2021, the second on 1 July 2022, automatically tying Neymar to PSG for up to 35 years (2027).

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi – Press Conference / Eurasia Sport Images / GettyImages

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker