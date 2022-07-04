Neymar and the suggestion Barcelona, is a return possible?
Most certainly noteconomic problems e las palancas chased and joined by Barcelona are not destined to take Neymar back. But it was he who raised the bar on the transfer market with a transfer from more than 200 million which doubled the most expensive in history by making what everyone thought impossible, possible.
The will to take a step further Messito then play it together again 4 years after and see oneself, at times, obscured by Mbappé. 5 years ago, on the day of the signing, Neymar probably did not imagine such an evolution, a continuous buying of stars and then changing his mind in the summer of 2022 and suddenly changing his modus operandi.
After the statements by Al-Khelaifi many players were virtually put at the door, the media indulged themselves by building hypotheses on who should leave PSG according to the president. Neymar would be one of them, but second the team the Brazilian champion would have renewed his contract for a further year. According to reports from the French newspaper, last spring the patron of Paris feared losing Kylian Mbappe, destined tol Real Madrid and in the renewal of Neymar’s contract he would have helped to insert an automatic renewal clause for two years. The first was activated on 1 July 2021, the second on 1 July 2022, automatically tying Neymar to PSG for up to 35 years (2027).
If PSG really wanted to get rid of him, however, with such a long and expensive contract, he would be in a weak position to be able to negotiate, a problem that raises more than doubt about a real departure of the Brazilian. The other question instead concerns his possible next club: who would be willing to welcome him?
Juventus, Chelsea, Santos, but most of all Barcelona. When it comes to returns romantic And crazythat of Neymar in blaugrana enrolls in the first places of this hypothetical ranking. A club abandoned for a record amount which then complicated the economic situation of the same. A story perhaps interrupted shortly after his half, in the moment of maximum expression of one of the strongest players in history. Because he’s no less than this Neymar Jr., when he’s fine. And in Barcelona it was very good.
Those who do not live in an ideal situation at the moment are instead the Catalan club. The first palancaa financial instrument, has not yet allowed to formalize some market hits; the second should be able to unlock the shots Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, Bernardo Silva and “insert the name and surname of a strong outgoing player”.
The Barcelona market did not ignite, it could happen if after the sale of the first 10% of TV rights on Sixth Street and the announcement of the Spotify Camp Noushould the sale of another also materialize 15% of TV rights for the amount of 400 million of Euro. Half should be destined for the market and then, only at that point will it be legitimate to dream.
Neymar is the third highest-paid footballer in the world, after Messi and Mbappe, but if Santos is trying, as its president said Andrés Rueda (“están realizando acciones“), then the image of Neymar with the new one camiseta del Barça might seem a little less blurry.
