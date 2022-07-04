News about the Disney + series inspired by the Goonies

A few months ago, it became known that Disney+ recovered “The Film Reenactment Project”, the series centered on a group of students who decide to film a remake, scene by scene, of the 1985 film, “The Goonies” or “The Goonies” in the original language, after the Fox decided not to produce it.

Now “Variety” lets us know that the production company Gail Berman revealed new details: “This will be a partnership between Amblin, Lauren Shuler Donner (widowed producer of the director of ‘The Goonies’, Richard donner) and me.

When i was in the paramountSome guys did a scene-by-scene remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark. They caught the attention of journalists back then and had some fame, the studio was really upset.

I thought the idea was extraordinary, which led me to wonder what it would be like to turn an idea like this into a television series.

We needed an excellent writer and great partners; then we take the idea to the Amblyn, and they adored her! sarah watson she is the creator.

The series will tell the story of a town and a family in the style of ‘Friday Night Lights’ (a television series that ran from 2006 to 2011) and within it we will tell the story of a scene-by-scene remake of ‘ The Goonies’.

So we had to go to Warner Bros. to talk to Toby Emmerich (President of the Board of Directors of Administration of the Study) to request the rights. He said yes obviously on behalf of steven spielberg and of the donner. we’ll do it for Disney+”.

The series could be called Our Time; sarah watson wrote the pilot episode which was directed by Greg Mottolabut it is not confirmed that this is the pilot that we will finally see for Disney+.

The cast is made up of: Caitlin FitzGerald (“The trial of the Chicago 7”, “Falling in love with my ex”) as Stella Cooper, Ramon Rodriguez (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.” “The One and Only Ivan”), Burgess Jenkins (“Duel of the Titans”, “Test of Faith”), Dallas Young (“Ready Player One: The Game Begins”, “The Good Place”) as Logan, livi birch (“Tulsa”, “Stranger Things”) as Olivia Cooper Y Christian Finlayson (“Ozark,” “The Walton’s Homecoming”) as Marcus.

the plot of Our Time is the next: “After failing in New York, with a big secret to keep, Stella Cooper She returns to her hometown, a center of the now ailing auto industry, to work as a substitute teacher. The woman manages to find hope, inspiration and redemption when she agrees to help three students who have a dream: to make an ambitious scene-by-scene remake of her favorite film: ‘The Goonies’”.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Comments

Comments