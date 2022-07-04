Netflix, Russo Brothers retro-sci-fi movie coming soon. Millie Bobby Brown is the protagonist

Practically simultaneously with the release of the two final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Netflix announced that Millie Bobby Brown one of the main stars of the series (plays Eleven) will star in the science fiction film The Electric State . The project will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, better known as i Russian Brothers , which have made a name for themselves especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two have in fact directed:

The Electric State will be based on Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated book of the same name, a multifaceted Swedish artist specializing in the creation of retro-futuristic images. The book was funded through a Kickstarter campaign: it is set in 1997 and tells the story of a teenager and her toy robot crossing the United States very different from what we know it: arid, decaying, full of wreckage of abandoned giant robots. and creepy-looking technology. It is worth noting that Tales from the Loop, another work by Stålenhag, has been adapted into a TV series on Amazon Prime Video.

Production on the film is expected to begin later this year. According to major Hollywood indiscretions Chris Pratt may also be in the cast. The screenplay will be edited by the same authors of Infinity War and Endgame, or Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Of course Bobby Brown is also expected to return in the fifth season of Stranger Things, which has already been confirmed some time ago but we do not know when it will arrive. Given that it took three years for the fourth season to arrive, it is safe to predict that we will have to be patient a little, even without the pandemic to complicate things further. The project is becoming more and more ambitious and it is better to take the right time to do everything right. On the other hand we don’t want to see a new Game of Thrones S08 … right?