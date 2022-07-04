Natalie Portman trained 10 months before filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” to live up to the character

Trendy.- In her 28-year career, Natalie Portman has played a ballet dancer, a space princess, and now she’s become a Marvel superheroine by returning to the “Thor” saga with the character of “Jane Foster,” a scientist with a normal life like that of any human who will be able to experience the power that superheroes wield and face villains like “Mighty Thor” in the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Taika Waititi (the director) came to my house to talk because he had been out of the Marvel world for a while… When he explained to me how ‘Jane’ would become the Mighty Thor, it was fascinating to consider what that experience might be like. Working on the film was an exciting challenge because it was all so improvised, and Taika really keeps you on your toes,” said the actress.

Portman trained 10 months before filming and continued to do so during filming because he had never before faced the challenge of increasing his muscle mass and although he managed to do it with exercise and his diet, he still had a greater challenge, height, since he measures 1.60, but director Taika Waititi raised it to a platform that would allow it to be closer to Hemsworth’s 1.90.

“It was an amazing way to explore a superhero who can be very vulnerable and weak, and find strength in that, and be more like a human that I can personally relate to. And then I also think that she renewed respect for what Chris (Hemsworth) has been doing for over a decade and Tessa (Thompson), because she was not aware of the work, “he said.

He also recalled that in his previous participation in the Marvel franchise he acted and said his lines, but for this installment he had to learn the choreography of the fights and although it was not easy, he also enjoyed this process a lot. Especially since his character continues to fight a personal and tougher battle.

Director Taika Waititi also wanted to show the figure of Chris in this film, as he said, in order to show the fruits of his physical effort in each training session, which is why in one scene “Thor” appears from behind, as he arrived at the world. A hilarious scene that fits perfectly with the humor that drives the film from the first minutes, being the funniest feature film of the four installments of this superhero.

“Since Taika got involved. He brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. And so does my character now and it was exciting, ”said Hemsworth, who stated that Christian Bale plays his favorite villain,“ Gorr, the butcher of the gods ”, in this installment.

To play “Mighty Thor” his hair is blonde like “Thor’s” but they kept the dark roots like “Jane’s”.

Portman worked closely with the costume department to wear garments that would allow her to move during stunts.

Christian Bale plays the villain “Gorr”, for which he spent several hours in makeup; He pointed out that many people empathize with his character, even if they don’t justify it.

Source: The Herald