Movies to watch tonight on Hulu USA

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Huluwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Hulu United States:

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. Good luck, Big Leo.

Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan into motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.” In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. His appearance is as good as the picture of him, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy finds out that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. Over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic shifts and the characters’ masks begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

3. Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink

Pain, passion, love: enter the mind of Machine Gun Kelly. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. Super cool

Best friends, Neil and Gilbert start their senior year of high school with high hopes and aspirations. Neil has always fantasized about being cool enough to date his longtime crush and Gilbert has always dreamed of being a social media superstar. After what is, by all accounts, a very disappointing and embarrassing first day at school, Neil makes a magical wish to be cool just at the magical moment the clock strikes 11:11. The next morning, Neil wakes up to a reality that comes straight from the comics of his dreams.

5. Two parents in trouble

Two parents with alcohol problems try to hide their recent financial difficulties from their daughter and her friends.

6. Owners of the street

Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) is a veteran Los Angeles police officer who is having the worst time of his life after the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the execution of a fellow officer, Tom is forced to go against everything he’s ever known on the force, questioning the loyalty of everyone around him…

7. Witch Hunt

In a modern-day America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a teenage girl must confront her own demons and prejudice as she helps two witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border into Mexico. .

8. Men in Black: International

The Men in Black have always protected Earth from the scum of the universe. Now they must tackle their greatest threat to date: an insider inside the organization.

9. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

10. the abyss

A rock climbing adventure between two friends turns into a terrifying nightmare. After Kelly captures the murder of her best friend on camera, she becomes the next target of a tight-knit group of friends who will stop at nothing to destroy evidence and anyone who gets in their way. Desperate for her safety, she begins a treacherous climb up a mountain cliff and her survival instincts are tested when she is trapped with the assassins just 20 feet away.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about streaming

More about Hulu